DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Spring Challenge was held Saturday at Davenport Speedway. The event was jointly promoted by K Promotions and Darkside Promotions.
In the Modified feature, Timmy Current held the early lead, despite four cautions in the first ten laps. Spencer Diercks, who started along side Current in the front row, was one of the few drivers dedicated to the high side. During the second half of the twenty-lap main, the high line became the fast way around the track.
Diercks took the lead on lap fifteen and pulled away in the final laps for the win. Matt Werner moved up late to finish second with Current holding on for third. Chris Zogg and Bryce Garnhart had a tense battle for fourth, with Zogg getting the position at the checkers.
Modified heat winners were Zogg, Werner, and Diercks.
Austen Becerra drove to victory in the SportMod main. Austen started in the fourth, and would lead all fifteen laps en route to the win. Ryan Walker came from sixth starting spot to finish second. Shane Paris finished third, ahead of Tony Olson and Jayden Schmidt.
Logan Anderson, Schmidt, Paris, and Walker won the SportMod heats.
Jeff Struck won both the Street Stock heat and feature. Struck took the lead on lap seven, passing both Brandon Setser and Jesse Owen on the same lap. Once in front, Struck pulled away for an easy win. Owen finished second with Brandon Setser third.
The Sport Compact feature was the only one to go green, white, checkered. Josh Riley led every lap on his way to victory lane. Nick Proehl ran a close second. Josh Starr was credited with third, followed by Brandon Schnieder and Jimmy Dutlinger.
Late Models were not racing, but were given test & tune sessions on the racetrack.
K Promotions and Davenport Speedway will begin weekly stock car racing action on Friday, April 23rd.
Zrostlik takes Davenport Enduro
K Promotions kicked off the 2021 racing season at Davenport Speedway with a Practice & Enduro event Friday, April 2. The Enduro was open to 4 & 6-cylinder cars and was set for 2 hours or 200 laps, which ever came first.
Twenty-four cars took part in the event, with Joe Zrostlik of Long Grove taking the checkers. Zrostlik led one hundred one laps of the race, completing the 200 circuits in just over an hour and twenty minutes. The race was slowed four times by red flags.
Nick Proehl grabbed the early race lead of the enduro and held it until lap 79, when he pulled off with mechanical issues. Aaron Hitt assumed the lead until lap 100 when Zrostlik took control.
Only seven cars were running at the end. Tommy Skaggs finished second several laps down. Bryan Maher took third. Cyle Hawkins and Lane Vohringer completed the top five.
The Enduro was sandwiched between early and late practice sessions for stock cars.
Pre-season action continues on Saturday with the Spring Challenge. An event jointly promoted by K Promotions and Darkside Promotions. The Spring Challenge features Modifieds racing for $800-to-win, SportMods racing for $500-to-win, Outlaw Street Stocks/Stock Cars racing for $400-to-win, and Sport Compacts racing for $200-to-win. Late Models will not be racing, but will be given three test & tune sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.