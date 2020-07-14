MILES – With some flare, the Easton Valley baseball team stayed undefeated through the district semifinals on Tuesday night.
The River Hawks trailed Calamus-Wheatland 1-0 when they went into the seventh inning. To start the inning, a pop up to short centerfield landed in the grass, and the River Hawks capitalized. They followed it up with another single and then a bunt to load the bases with no outs.
Conor Gruver came up to the plate and knocked out a single, scoring two runners to give the River Hawks a walkoff 2-1 victory over the Warriors.
The game was a pitcher’s duel between Easton Valley senior Nate Trenkamp and Cal-Wheat’s Caleb Banowetz to start off, with no one plating a run until the fifth inning. The Warriors put up their only score in the top of the fifth, walking in one run when the bases were loaded.
The Easton Valley baseball team (14-0) will be playing North Cedar this Saturday in the district final after the Knights knocked out No. 5 Alburnett Tuesday night. That game will take place on the road at Alburnett.
Irish bow out after battle with Pirates
ALBURNETT – The one-win Prince of Peace baseball team did their best against a No. 5 ranked Alburnett squad, but couldn’t muster quite enough offense, bowing out of the postseason in a 10-4 loss on Monday.
The Irish had seen Alburnett just last Wednesday, falling 20-3 and 16-0. First year head coach Skylar Sanford knew he had to save the pitches for his top arms heading into a postseason game on Saturday.
Saturday’s game was postponed due to weather, but the Irish traveled to Alburnett Monday night for the first round.
The Pirates plated seven runs in teh first inning, putting the Irish behind quickly. They worked to put up runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh, but never cut the lead to less than six.
Gage Ruden finished with two RBI, while Kyle Sager led the Irish with two hits. Kyle Sager pitched the first two outs of the game but was relieve by Kyler Wallace, who pitched through the fifth. Eric Berry finished out the game.
The Irish finish the season 1-12 and say goodbye to seniors Gage Ruden and Evan Tiesman.
Northeast blanked in district loss
DURANT – The Northeast baseball team ended their season on Monday night, falling 7-0 to Durant on the road.
The shutout loss was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, but was rained out and postponed to Monday night.
The Rebels finish the season 2-10 and say goodbye to seniors Dakota Stevenson and Riley Wolfe.
BASEBALL
Clinton vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie (at Clinton), Friday, 7 p.m.
Central DeWitt vs. Anamosa (at DeWitt), Friday, 7 p.m.
Winner of Camanche-Durant vs. Winner of Tipton-Regina (at Camanche), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Easton Valley vs. Winner of Alburnett-Midland (at Alburnett), Saturday, 7 pm.
SOFTBALL
Clinton vs. Wahlert Catholic (at Wahlert), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Camanche vs. West Liberty (at West Liberty), Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Easton Valley vs. Marquette Catholic (at Marquette), Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Central Dewitt vs. Maquoketa (at DeWitt), Thursday, 7 p.m.
