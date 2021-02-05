The Iowa high school boys basketball substate brackets for Class 1A and 2A boys and Class 1A, 2A and 3A girls basketball have been announced.
In District 7 of the Class 1A boys bracket, No. 4-ranked Easton Valley (17-0) will host the winner of North Cedar (5-14) and Central City (1-17) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15. North Cedar and Central City play at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at North Cedar.
Prince of Peace (11-7) will host Marquette Catholic (7-10) in the same district 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Joe O’Donnell Athletic Center in Clinton. The winners of the EV and Prince of Peace games will play 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Easton Valley.
In District 9 of the Class 2A boys bracket, Camanche (13-5) will host the winner of Durant (3-15) and Wilton (7-11) at 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Durant and Wilton play on Feb. 15. The winner of the Camanche game will go on to play in the next round 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at West Liberty.
In District 9 of the Class 2A boys bracket, Northeast (8-6) will host the winner of Anamosa (11-6) and Cascade (5-12) 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Anamosa and Cascade play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.
In Region 5 of the Class 1A girls bracket, Prince of Peace hosts Midland at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. The winner of that game plays the winner of Marquette Catholic and Cedar Valley Christian (Feb. 11) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, also at the Joe O’Donnell Center.
In the same region, Easton Valley plays Lisbon at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Lisbon. The winner goes on to play Springville at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Springville.
In Region 7 of Class 3A, Camanche plays Monticello 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Monticello. the winner goes on to play the winner of Solon and Tipton (Feb. 13) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Solon.
In Region 4 of Class 2A, Northeast plays North Cedar 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Goose Lake. The winner goes on to face Bellevue at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Bellevue.
