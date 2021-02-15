The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced district assignments for Class 3A and 4A boys basketball, and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced regional pairings for Class 4A and 5A girls basketball last week.
In the Class 4A boys basketball bracket, Clinton (1-16) will face Muscatine (9-8) in a district quarterfinal 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Muscatine. The winner of that game will play North Scott (10-6) in a semifinal Feb. 26 at North Scott.
In the Class 3A boys bracket, Central DeWitt (11-8) will face Center Point-Urbana (9-12) in a district quarterfinal 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at DeWitt. The winner of that game will play the winner of Monticello (18-0) and Vinton-Shellsburg (9-9).
In the Class 4A girls bracket, Clinton (0-16) will play Marion (12-8) in a regional quarterfinal 7 p.m. Wednesday at Marion. The winner will face Clear Creek-Amana (17-4) in a semifinal 7 p.m. Saturday at Clear Creek-Amana. In the same regional, Central DeWitt — which has a first-round bye — will play the winner of Oskaloosa (7-14) and Washington (2-18) in a semifinal 7 p.m. Saturday at DeWitt. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Clear-Creek Amana semifinal in a regional championship 7 p.m. Feb. 23. The highest remaining seed will host.
