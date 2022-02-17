CAMANCHE ROLLS DURANT
CAMANCHE – The Camanche boys basketball team cruised to a postseason win on Thursday night, downing Durant 67-41 for the third time this season and thrilling a home crowd.
“I think it’s no let-downs [at home],” senior Tucker Dickherber said. “Our community always supports us and we didn’t want to let them down, we didn’t want to let ourselves down. We just wanted to come out and do our thing.“
It sends the Storm to the district final.
Even more than that, they’re seeing a familiar face. The Storm will face the Northeast Rebels for a chance to play in the Class 2A substate game next weekend. The district final will take place on Tuesday night.
“It makes stakes higher, makes for a fun atmosphere,” senior Michael Delzell said. “Obviously, both teams want to beat each other so the fan bases are going to show out. There’s a different level of intensity in a postseason game. It’s always close, it’s always fun.”
Camanche never relinquished control of the district semifinal on Thursday.
Just two minutes into the second quarter, Tucker Dickherber took the basketball down the left side for the basket and-one. After going to the line, he finished the three-point play and put the Storm up 20-9.
“The momentum, especially at home, is huge,” Dickherber said. “The crowd got into it, the bench got into it, teammates are supportive so when you can make those three-point plays or any basket, it makes a big difference in the momentum getting switched in a heartbeat.”
The very next possession, another basket by Zane Witt put the forward into double-digit points.
The Storm continued to work, and had the 33-15 lead at the half. That turned into 20-points quickly.
With the thought of continuing to play in the back of their minds, they worked on some aspects they knew they had struggled in. They’re fine tuning as every game from here on out is do-or-die.
“We’re building habits,” Delzell said. “Like Coach [Josh Davis] says, there’s only one game you play and you play 100 percent every time you’re out there, no matter the score or who you’re playing.”
Then, plenty of bench players got some extra minutes.
Witt finished with 16 point for the Storm, and Dickherber had 16. Adam Dunlap finished with 11.
The Storm (20-2) advance to the Class 2A District 6 finals, playing next Tuesday at Davenport Central High School against Northeast.
“We know it‘s going to be a dogfight,” Dickherber said. “They’re a really good team, they play really good defense. We just need to be ourselves out there. If we trust each other, trust what we have, we just need to do our thing and hopefully the cards will lie our way..”
NORTHEAST COMPLETES COMEBACK TO ADVANCE
WILTON – The Northeast boys varsity basketball team made a roaring comeback on Thursday night to beat Wilton 62-57 and stay alive in the Class 2A District 6 bracket and set up a local showdown in Davenport next week.
The Rebels were down for a lot of the game, but always stayed within striking distance of the Beavers. By the end of the third quarter, a pair of three-pointers from senior Cade Hughes helped push the momentum towards the Rebels. Hughes ended the game with a team-high 25 points.
“Hitting a couple of shots in a row in the first round was definitely a confidence booster for me,” Hughes said. “Coming off two losses to end the regular season where I didn’t shoot the ball well, I needed to hit a couple to get back in a rhythm.”
Still, they trailed 47-43 with eight minutes of regulation left. They grabbed the lead late in the quarter, leading by three with just over a minute left.
“We had a chip on our shoulder because Wilton handed us our first loss of the season,” Hughes said. “We wanted to get the game back that we lost in the regular season.”
Big defensive stops and clutch free throws from Carter Pataska helped extend that into the final seconds.
“At the end, int he last timeout that Wilton called we discussed a key factor to winning was going to be to out-rebound their team,” Pataska said. “At the end of the game, we rebounded well, causing Wilton to foul and get to the free throw line.“
Wilton actually handed the Rebels their first loss of the year back in early December By just three points. The Beavers were ranked at the time – Northeast has lost to a handful of ranked or previously-ranked teams.
“The early losses paid of for our team,” Pataska said. “This gave our team the spark we needed to want to concentrate and work hard to finish out the game. We knew that the game would be close. Wilton is a good team.”
The Northeast Rebels (15-8) will face Camanche on Tuesday night at Davenport Central High School in the Class 2A District 6 final. The two have played each other twice this year, both games swinging to the Storm’s favor.
EASTON VALLEY UPSET IN SEMIS
MILES – The No. 7 ranked Easton Valley boys were upset at home on Tuesday night, bowing out of the Class 1A postseason early after a 45-42 loss to Bellevue In the district semifinal.
Just under four minutes to play in regulation, Dylon Dyson said he was tired of them sagging off him on the perimeter. Dyson hit the three to cut the lead to 39-36.
On defense, he took a charge.
Then Dyson drained another three to tie the game.
With plenty of battling and a handful of free throws, a final foul by Bellevue’s Robert Paulson sent him to the bench. Cayden Deardorff saw an opening With Paulson’s height off the floor. Deardorff pulled in a pass and kissed it off the glass to give the River Hawks a 41-40 lead.
But then Bellevue’s Hunter Putman hit a three to take that lead back.
The River Hawks had the ball with exactly 30 seconds on the board. Conor Gruver went to the line with a one-and-one. He missed, but Dylon Dyson came up with the ball and went to the line for two.
He made one. Bellevue still led 43-42 with 20.3.
There was a steal and a scramble and Cayden Deardorff went to the line next, but missed both. The River Hawks missed five total free throws in just the last minute of play.
With 7.3 left, it was Bellevue ball and they had the one point advantage. Fuegen sent Bellevue’s Colby Sieverding to the line to stop the clock, and he made both. One final three-point attempt from Aidan Gruver, who led the scoring, was no good.
The River Hawks struggled to score for much of the game. Bellevue packed height inside and keyed on some of the River Hawks post players and leading scorers. As the clock hit 1:30 left in the third quarter, the Comets hit another jumper in the lane to spread the lead to 32-22.
Charlie Sanholdt and Aidan Gruver hit back-to-back threes and all of a sudden, the lead was back to just four. But Bellevue had one of their own.
The River Hawks trailed 35-28 with eight minutes left to play.
They trailed the entirety of the first half, by as many as eight points at times. Sparking Easton Valley was Aidan Gruver, who came off the bench and hit a three., Gruver turned around a notched a steal and capitalized for five straight points.
Ending the quarter with a three was Conor Gruver, who hit the buzzer shot to tied the game 18-18. The 8-point swing all happened in the final 60 seconds before the teams broke for the break.
Easton Valley ends their season in the District semifinal with a 19-3 record.
