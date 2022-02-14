GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast varsity bops basketball team had no issues in their postseason opener on Monday night, rolling over Louisa-Muscatine 62-27 to move on in the Class 2A District 6 bracket.
The Rebels, who have been on the outside of the Class 2A rankings all year, have been one of the most competitive teams in the River Valley Conference. Although they have eight losses, only two of them are by double-digit margins and none of them are by more than 12. Just a week an a half ago, the Rebels took down no. 7 ranked Monticello 51-45. Six of their eight losses have come from teams who were in the state rankings and had been at one point in the season.
Now, they feel like they’re hitting their stride.
“If we hold good teams to a little amount of points, we believe we can come out on top every game no matter who we’re playing.”
By the end of the first quarter the Rebels led by 10, with senior Carter Pataska notching 11 of their 19 points.
Even coming out with the ten-point lead, the defense didn’t let up. By the end of the second quarter they had outscored the Falcons 16-3 to take the 35-12 lead into halftime.
That was partly thanks to a defense trapping on the sides. The defensive effort was capped off by a 5-second violation notched by Ty Hudson as the half came to a close.
“The defensive spark is so important to our game because it gives us energy on the offensive side,” Pataska said. “If we don’t have that, I feel like it’s really hard to get into a rhythm. Once we get that defensive side going, we start pushing the ball up the court and I think we’re a team that can be hard to beat.”
By halfway through the third quarter, head coach Brandon Hansen pulled his starters with a 62-23 lead and put in a full floor of bench players.
Pataska ended up leading the Rebels with 20 points. He, along with a lot of the Rebel offense, found openings in the Falcon zone and took those opportunities.
“There were easy lanes to drive, open lanes,” Pataska said.
Cade Hughes added another 10, Hayden Lee had nine and Clayton Meyermann another eight.
Moving on, the Rebels will face some familiar foes. They’ll see Wilton next, who handed them their first loss of the season 55-52.
“I think those early losses were really beneficial because it was a reality check for us,” Pataska said. “We came into the season right away and won our first game by quite a bit and it gave us a spark. We got a reality check at Wilton.”
The Rebels (14-8) move on in the Class 2A District 8 bracket. They’ll travel to Wilton (17-5) to take on the Beavers in the district quarterfinal Thursday night.
RIVER HAWKS USE SECOND HALF TO DOWN IRISH
MILES – A big second half helped the short-handed Easton Valley River Hawks take down Prince of Peace 44-33 int he Class 1A district quarterfinal in Miles on Monday night.
The River Hawks, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, had Carson Fuegen and Charlie Sandholdt on the bench in street clothes on Monday night.
Meanwhile, the Irish were coming off of a big win over Calamus-Wheatland on Friday night and riding momentum heading into Monday.
Every time it felt like momentum was going to swing in the first half, it went right back the other way. An offensive rebound by Conor Gruver gave the River Hawks a lead, and then Gruver hit a three on the next possession to extend to 18-13. But Prince of Peace came back and took the 19-18 lead in just two possessions.
Easton Valley held a 20-19 lead at halftime.
Coming out of the half, Cayden Deardorff put up the first four points. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Conor Grover hit a three and then in the next possession Deardorff scored to give the River Hawks a six point lead.
another bucket by Deardorff and then a three from Aidan Grover and the River Hawks has the first double digit lead of the ga,e,36-25, with eight minute to go .
The Irish cut the lead back to four in just a few minutes. With two minutes left to go, Prince of Peace trailed Easton Valley 40-33.
The River Hawks shutout the Irish in the last minutes of the game.
Cayden Deardorff led the scoring for the River Hawks with 21 points while Conor Gruver put up 12.
Sophomore Jhikeith McGraw led the Irish with 14 points while Marcus Blount added another eight and Hakeal Powell seven.
The Irish end their season 6-17 this year.
The River Hawks improve to 18-2 and host Bellevue on Thursday night in the Class 1A District 4 semifinal.
