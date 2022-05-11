The entire state of Iowa is gearing up for a hot and steamy night on Thursday where they'll be vying for spots to the 2022 Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium next week in Des Moines.
The goal is to be in the top two finishers at the district meet - those two will automatically earn a trip to state. Each class then has an at-large group for the next best finishes (Class 4A has 12, Class 2A/3A have eight, Class 1A has 14) that will also join the state field. But, athletes and coaches will have to wait for all the state results to be entered if they're waiting to see if they've qualified outside of the top two.
The fun part? Coming in with the best times in the state doesn't matter one bit if you don't perform that well on Thursday.
Plenty of area athletes are eying their own district sites and taking a look at how they stack up. If the season-bests are any indicator, it should be a fun time in Des Moines next week on the Blue Oval.
Leading the way is the defending state title holder in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles, Northeast senior Ellie Rickertsen. Rickertsen is still ranked as the best hurdler in both events heading into her Class 2A district and holds the best times in the state as of now.
Her team is nothing to shy away from, either. The Rebels have a number of individual and relay events that are eying spots.
“We really stick together and are always there for each other,” senior Elizabeth Chambers said “Coach Holst always says “Hold the rope”, which basically . Chambers was the 2021 2A runner-up in the high jump and is going for another state appearance. "It means give it your all for each other. If we all hold the rope, we will be successful. That saying has definitely helped. Our team is so supportive, and I am so blessed to be a part of it.”
The Rebels, who were the state runner-ups as a team last year, have a number of relays that are set to impress in the district, like the 4x100 and Sprint Medley.
Paige Holst is also holding a top time in the 200-meter dash and is competitive in the 100.
Prince of Peace has a pair of throwers that are currently ranked in the top spots in their districts and in the top 15 in the state. It's looking likely that both Sarah Moeller and Lilly Isenhour could be making a second trip to Des Moines in either or both the shot put and discus.
Camanche is trying to send some speed and some field events out to Des Moines this year. Allison Kenneavy has been impressing in the throws all year.
Grace Sanderson, a Drake Relays qualifier, will also be going for her first ever state trip. Although a junior, Sanderson is coming from Fulton High School and his running her first track season with the Storm. Currently, she has the best leap in the long jump in the district.
"Long jump has been something that I've always wanted to do since I was younger," Sanderson said. "I've always been pretty gifted at it, God gave me that ability and strength to do it. I'm super excited to get back to that Blue Oval ... my team and I are all really excited and it's looking really good for a couple of things."
Ella Blinkinsop is also going into some sprints ranked in the top two in the district and the Storm are hoping for a few relays, including their Drake-qualifying 4x100.
On the boys' side, a number of relays and individuals are also looking for spots.
The River Kings' have an incredibly talented district they're trying to come out of. Although finishing in the top two on Thursday may be tough, they'll be running for those next 12 qualifying spots.
That includes 2021 state qualifiers Addison Binnie. Binnie is ranked fourth or fifth in a number of his individual races, depending on which ones he's slated to run. But, he's ranked in the top 20 in the state in those races meaning at-large bids could be a possibility for the Clinton junior.
Ajai Russell will also be vying for a discus spot and the River Kings are watching a number of relays that could come through with positions.
Aidan Gruver has been impressing all year for the Easton Valley River Hawks and is aiming for a couple of spots himself. The state cross country runner has mixed things up a little bit and is running sprints instead.
"I've been distance for like half my life," Gruver said. "And this seems a lot easier than what distance was. I like sprinting better. Sprinting is a lot more exciting."
Currently, Gruver is ranked first in the 1A district at Lisbon in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
The Northeast boys look set to qualify a number of relays as well. Their 4x100, 4x200, Sprint Medley and Distance Medley are all in the top two in the Monticello district and they're looking set to head to the BLue Oval once more.
Their 4x100 was also a Drake Relays qualifier.
"You get out there on the big state, you see all the people there, you're around a bunch of other fast kids and it definitely makes you want to get back there," Weispfenning said.
Weispfenning is ranked as the top runner in the 200-meter dash, looking for his own individual spot along with being a part of a number of the relays.
"We can definitely go faster," Weispfenning said May 2 in Camanche. "It's just been a crazy season ... we've had guys running very fast and it's getting us really excited for districts and hopefully a big state push."
The Clinton Herald will have a full list of local state qualifiers on Friday when results are in and the lists are finalized.
