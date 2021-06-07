Serbia's Novak Djokovic applauds Italy's Lorenzo Musetti who leaves the court after retiring due to an injury during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021. Djokovic beat 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, who retired with an injury two games from defeat in the fourth round at the French Open. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)