MILES — The Prince of Peace girls basketball team has a hashtag right now:
#DoItForDave.
Irish girls basketball coach Dave Nelson has been out the last three games due to illness. The Irish defeated Easton Valley 59-36 to improve to 12-4 (9-0 Tri-Rivers Conference) and needless to say, they did it for one person.
“All of the other coaches have really stepped up and I think it motivates us at practice because we get there, we pray and we know, ‘Alright, we’ve got to do this for Dave, we’ve got to keep pushing ourselves to do better,’” Irish senior Lilly Isenhour said. “It’s just motivation for us to work harder because we want to do our best for him, especially because he’s not here.”
Isenhour and fellow seniors Anabel Blount and Paige Kuehl have all played for Nelson since middle school.
“Honestly, when I first found out about it, it was really hard to accept because we just want him here with us,” Kuehl said. “I think it motivated me more because he pushed us so hard in practice and honestly we wouldn’t be where we are right now without him.
“But having Sabrina, Andy and Nate — they are really good coaches and they help motivate us as well.”
Irish assistant coach Andy Isenhour said the Irish have been playing well lately.
“We’re getting really good team play,” Isenhour said. “That’s coming from the kids rallying together. Our practices are much more competitive, our JV players have stepped up. That’s pushing us across the board and it’s carrying over into how we’ve played our last two games.
“There’s always a rivalry playing here. We’ve had a rivalry for a lot of years and we got off to a good start. That really helped us out and carried us through. As the game gets rolling, we’re finding our stride as a team. We miss a layup and we’ve got somebody there to clean it up. That’s really energizing us as a team, as opposed to putting us in a bad position.”
Blount led the Irish with 19 points, Isenhour had 16 and Kuehl had 10. Sydney McNeil led EV with eight points.
After going winless as freshmen, Blount said their record should be no surprise — especially since they’ve been coached by the best.
“It’s expected,” Blount said. “We should be 9-0 in the conference right now. We’ve pushed ourselves through all these years. It’s expected. We should be where we are right now, and it’s because of Dave, our coaches and everyone pushing us to our best abilities.
“He brings the type of intensity that’s got us this far, so we want to play as well as we can for him.”
