DES MOINES – Three top-5 performances and a handful of personal bests highlighted an exciting and jam-packed weekend at the Blue Oval for the 112nd running of the Drake Relays.
Highlighting the finishes was Northeast senior standout Ellie Rickertsen. Rickertsen, who has ran the Drake Relays all three years she’s been able to qualify, took home her best finishes of her high school career.
Friday morning, Rickertsen ran through the cold and the rain to run the best qualifying time in the prelims of the 100-meter hurdles, sending her to the finals for the third straight appearance. There, she ran a 14.97 to take third place in the state of Iowa, all classes.
She followed that up with a stellar performance in the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday. There, she ran a runner-up performance, clocking in at 104.39. That was her highest Drake Relays finish.
The Iowa-commit will turn her attention to state track, where she’ll be defending two state titles.
The Rebels weren’t done with Rickertsen. Senior Elizabeth Chambers flew to a fifth place finish in the high jump. It’s her second fifth place finish in her two Relays performances.
The Northeast girls’ 4x100 relay also ran Saturday. The relay, consisting of Paige Holst, Alyssa Fowler, Madison Tarr and Ellie Rickertsen, ran a personal best time and finished 31st in the field of 96 relays. The Rebels ran a 51.18.
“We really stick together and are always there for each other,” senior Elizabeth Chambers said about qualifying for the Drake Relays with her teammates. “Coach Holst always says “Hold the rope”, which basically means give it your all for each other. If we all hold the rope, we will be successful. That saying has definitely helped. Our team is so supportive, and I am so blessed to be apart of it.”
The Clinton girls also ran a personal best time in their 4x100 relay and placed in the top third of the field. Makayla Howard, Hannah Malli, Quinn Nielsen and Kanijah Angel ran a 51.09 to finish 28th.
“It’s huge for our program,” Clinton girls’ head coach Tony Steen said. “It shows we’re moving in the right direction. We’re working hard and it’s paying off.”
The Camanche girls crossed the finish line at 51.91. The Storm were represented by Ella Blinkinsop, Grace Naumann, Celina Hermann and Grace Sanderson and their finish put them at 56th in the state.
Grace Sanderson, a junior for the Storm, finished 18th overall in the girls’ long jump. Her leap of 16-2.25 was just three inches off of qualifying for the finals.
“It was a really fun experience being my first year, coming from Illinois,” Sanderson said. “It was super crazy and not like anything I’ve ever experienced.
“I jumped in the rain ... I made the best of it. It’s pretty crazy, Long jump is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was younger. It hasn’t really set in, no.”
The Clinton boys had a 4x100 relay at the Blue Oval over the weekend as well. The group of Devan Galant, Logan Mulholland, Jai Jensen and Addison Binnie finished in the top 75, running a 45.05.
Also competing for the Kings in Des Moines was junior Ajai Russell. Russell threw a 150-6 in the discus to finish 16th overall in his first Drake Relays appearance.
The Camanche boys came in 77th. Mark Sanders, Ethan Schultz, Mike Delzell and Tucker Dickherber finished the 4x100 in 45.27.
“Getting there, we worked really really hard for that,” Schultz said. “We ended up beating every team that’s going to be in our district, so that was a big win for us. We went out and beat twenty other teams out there, so that’s good.”
The Northeast group of Talib Bird, Cade Hughes, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning clocked in at 45.38, placing 81st.
“We got out there on the big stage, saw all the people out there,” Weispfenning said. “It definitely makes you want to get back there. We can definitely go a lot faster. It’s been a crazy season with the weather.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.