DES MOINES - The first two days of competition at the 122nd Drake Relays in Des Moines left the Northeast girls with two top-5 finishes and a bronze medal heading into the final day of competition.
Ellie Rickertsen capped her third appearance at the Relays with a third place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, running a 14.97 for the bronze. It was her best finish of her career at Drake so far.
“It’s definitely fun to look back and see where I was,” Rickertsen said. “Kind of clueless coming into freshman year and what could be accomplished.”
Rickertsen is also running the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday and the 4x100 meter relay with her teammates Alyssa Fowler, Paige Holst and Madison Tarr.
“I’m just trying to finish as strong as I can,” Rickertsen said. “Finishing not just for myself .. for the Lord, my team, my coach. [Pat Healy] such a big part of our success and the chemistry we have on the team. He’s such a light on the team and I’m so glad to have him.”
Northeast senior Elizabeth Chambers finished fifth in the girls' high jump on Friday morning. She cleared 5-04 for her fifth place finish. She finished fifth in 2021 as well.
Chambers qualified for the Drake Relays as a junior and now as a senior. She expressed how much more fun it was to go out with multiple teammates both years.
“We really stick together and are always there for each other,” Chambers said. “Coach Holst always says “Hold the rope”, which basically means give it your all for each other. If we all hold the rope, we will be successful. That saying has definitely helped. Our team is so supportive, and I am so blessed to be apart of it .”
Camanche's Grace Sanderson improved on her seed and finished 18th in the long jump. She jumped 16-02.25 on her third and final attempt of the day to tie for 18th in all classes with Fairfield's Kelsey Pacha. Sanderson will run Saturday with the Storm's 4x100.
Clinton's Ajai Russell finished 16th overall in the discus. Russell threw a 150-6 on his second attempt of the day on Thursday. The winner was Indianola's Walker Whalen, throwing 191-5.
Russell, a junior, made his first appearance at the Drake Relays. He'll be attempting a state bid in the coming weeks.
“I just want to keep PR’ing,” Russell said. ”I just want to keep working on technique and getting stronger, so I can just keep throwing farther.”
LOCAL DRAKE EVENTS:
Boys Discus final, Thursday, 4 p.m. (Ajai Russell, Clinton)
Girls High Jump final, Thursday, 4:30 p.m. (Elizabeth Chambers, Northeast; Soren Maricle, DeWitt)
Girls 100-meter hurdles prelim, Friday, 8:00 a.m. (Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast)
Girls Long Jump final, Friday, 9:30 a.m. (Grace Sanderson, Camanche)
Girls 100-meter hurdles final, Friday, 10:30 a.m. (Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast)
Girls 4x100 prelim, Saturday, 9:15 a.m. (Clinton girls, Clinton boys, Northeast girls, Northeast boys Camanche girls, Camanche boys)
Boys 4x100 prelim, Saturday, 9:45 a.m. (Clinton girls, Clinton boys, Northeast girls, Northeast boys, Camanche girls, Camanche boys)
Girls 4x100 final, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. (Clinton girls, Clinton boys, Northeast girls, Northeast boys, Camanche girls, Camanche boys)
Boys 4x100 final, Saturday 4:00 p.m. (Clinton girls, Clinton boys, Northeast girls, Northeast boys, Camanche girls, Camanche boys)
400-meter hurdles final, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast)
