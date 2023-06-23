MILES - The Easton Valley River Hawks hosted the Camanche Storm in an out of conference game on Friday evening.
Garrett Schultz got things started for the Storm in the first, ripping a leadoff single. Mason Duritza brought him in with a two out RBI double to give the Storm the early 1-0 lead.
Despite a leadoff single by Carson Fuegen, the River Hawks were unable to answer in the bottom half of the inning, stranding two base runners.
Kai Seibel added another run for the Storm, singling in Bryce Buckley to extend their lead to two. The Storm had opportunity to add on but were unable to do so, stranding two base runners of their own.
After a quick third inning, the Storm added another run with Andrew Butt stealing home to add on to the lead, 3-0.
Thomas Blomme and Duritza led off the fifth with singles before a bases loaded passed ball scored a run for the Storm. A fielders choice brought in another run to make it a 5-0 game.
A leadoff error in the sixth by the River Hawks allowed Garrett Schultz to blast a two run homer into left center field to extend their lead to 7-0. Cayden Allen just missed a homer later in the inning but it would drive in one run and Camanche led 8-0 through six innings.
In the seventh, Duritza put the cherry on top with a grand slam to give them a massive lead 12-0.
Although the River Hawks scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, it was not enough and the Storm picked up the win 12-2 .
Easton Valley is now 8-9 on the year and will host Prince of Peace on Monday in their regular season finale.
The Storm are now 7-13 and will play at Clinton on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
