ELDRIDGE — Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan won the boys race, Clinton’s Camryn Sattler placed second in the girls race as local runners took part in the North Scott Lancer Invitational on Tuesday at Scott County Park.
In the boys race, Bettendorf placed first (36 team points), followed by North Scott (55), Davenport Central (91), Clinton (120), Camanche (124), Davenport North (147), Davenport West (197), Central DeWitt (198) and Maquoketa (244).
On the girls side, Bettendorf won (29) followed by Davenport Central (70), North Scott (73), Clinton (106), Davenport North (110), Maquoketa (133) and Central DeWitt (168). Camanche did not place.
Darsidan won the boys race in 16:50.8.
“It was definitely nice to have the nice weather back,” Darsidan said. “I didn’t feel great, but I was able to muster out a win, which is giving me some confidence, especially since I’m not exactly 100 percent yet, but being able to compete pretty hard is a nice spot to be in this early in the season.”
Darsidan is dealing with some nagging injuries and estimates his health to be at 80 percent.
“I’ve been having some hamstring issues,” he said. “Trying to get strong again and be able to push through, especially in times like today — I kind of struggled at the end of the race, but I was glad I was able to stick with it and still be able to come out with the win.”
Camanche’s Andrew Butt was a few spots behind Darsidan in fourth (17:43.4).
Clinton’s Conner Sattler continued to lead the River Kings, placing 14th overall (18:36.2). He was followed by teammate Ethan Buer in 17th (18:45.2).
Buer said he turned a corner compared to past meets.
“It was definitely better than the last couple,” Buer said. “I think I’m starting to hopefully break out of my shell a little bit that I kind of got stuck into the first couple of races. My mentality and running with a lot more people helps.
“Our coach gave us some inspiring words the other day that helped me realize I needed to just go for it instead of just being comfortable.”
Central DeWitt’s Ben Zimmer led the Sabers with a 29th-place finish (19:49.2).
Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler led all local runners in second place overall (20:18.7) in the girls race, bested only by Bettendorf’s Hannah Bientema (19:57.8).
Clinton’s Abby Struble placed 15th (23:06.8) and Madelyn Robinson placed 24th (24:49.2). Central DeWitt’s Kami Zeimet placed 28th (25:24). Camanche’s Ravae Ball placed 32nd (26:32.1).
