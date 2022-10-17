FULTON - A 1:00 p.m. start time for the Fulton Steamers emitted a clear, sunny afternoon for Senior Day. The day celebrated 19 seniors who had led their team to a 5-2 record and a high chance for playoff football two weeks out. Fulton would be set to receive the kickoff to start the game.
After a long-awaited kickoff, Fulton started out in poor field position. Pearl City-Eastland (EPC) smoked a kick into the red zone and forced the Steamers hand at their own ten yard line. After a first down conversion and three unsuccessful runs, Fulton punted to the Wildcats only getting the ball to the opposite 40 yard line. Brady Sweitzer returned the ball for EPC running up the sideline, past the 50, the 40, then stopped, dropped the ball and the recovery went Fulton’s way.
Set to get a second chance at the first score of the game, Fulton had great field position at their own 30 yard line. Two runs pushed the ball to a 3rd and short situation. Instead of running the ball again, Brayden Dykstra felt comfortable enough behind his offensive line to throw the ball. Baylen Damhoff, 6’6” receiver, ran a deep slant route to the far side of the field, faster than the linebackers and bigger than most of the Wildcats’ secondary, and picked up a huge gain for 14 yards and a first down. The Steamers had added some fuel to the fire and were rolling. A few short gains later, Joel Ford broke free for a huge 21 yard running touchdown. Fulton took the early lead, 7-0.
The Wildcats took the kickoff deep in their own territory. 1st down went the wrong way for EPC and second down wasn’t much better for the quarterback option. Pushed back 15 yards from a first down, the Wildcats decided to try to throw. A deep pass from a rolling Carsen Heeren was incomplete with no obvious receiver near the ball. The Steamers regained possession on a submissive three and out from EPC.
10:29 was left in the second quarter after Fulton and EPC traded possessions. The Steamers were set to start their drive with 40 yards between them and the endzone. A first down run was stuffed for only two yards. On second down, Dykstra aired out the ball, intended for Damhoff, but QJ Mangelson was in the area to break up the pass. A sweep on third and eight didn’t push the ball the right direction, ending up with a holding penalty and a reset for a third and long. Fulton, having lost the momentum in the drive, could not correct their drive and ended up turning the ball back over to the Wildcats.
A couple of short runs, one first down, and another incomplete pass gave EPC more taste of the Steamers’ sturdy defense. Another EPC turnover. Fulton started the drive in great field position. In Wildcats’ territory, the Steamers rolled up the field. Run. Run. Incomplete pass. A first down run gave Fulton more plays on the drive.
After yet another short run, head coach Patrick Lower drew up a passing play, but not one you might have thought. Screened to the short side of the field, Dykstra looked over to an open Ryan Eads. Eads caught the ball and was led on the play by two receivers. Open field in front of him, Wildcat defense gaining, Eads tried squeezing into the endzone but was stopped just short at the two yard line. Fulton gave Eads the chance to capitalize on his big play at the two yard line and he pushed it in. Another touchdown for the Steamers. The scoreboard read 14-0 with 6:39 left in the second quarter.
EPC felt the pressure. Their pass game was suffering. Fulton took advantage of the situation and made a couple of tackles for loss, giving the Wildcats another third and long. Back to pass, Heeren felt the pass rush, threw the ball deep, and reading the pass, Eads came up with another huge play, this time on the defensive side, picking it off for no return.
Fulton possessed the ball yet again in Wildcat territory. Two more short runs set up the pass game for Dykstra and the Steamers. The moniker, “If it works, don’t fix it,” definitely applied here. Eads ran out to the sideline on another screen pass, his offensive lineman, Braiden Damhoff, led the way blocking the only defender between Eads and the endzone. Ryan Eads walked in. Fulton now led 21-0 with 1:27 left in the half.
Successfully stopping the EPC offense again, the Steamers moved into halftime with a three score lead. They were dominating. And to be more specific, Eads had etched his name in huge letters in the endzone and found the Halloween spirit, haunting the opposition.
Fulton started the second half set to receive. The kickoff from EPC went to just the man they didn’t want it to, Ryan Eads. He took the ball past midfield, up the sideline and dove for the endzone, coming up just a few inches short. Fulton gave him his cookies and let him run a wedge up the middle on first and short for yet another touchdown. Eads had three touchdowns and the Steamers had taken a hold of Senior day. 28-0. Only 20 seconds were taken off of the clock.
The Steamers were scorching the Wildcats. That didn’t sit well for EPC. Not wanting to be shut out, the Wildcats were marching. They started inside their own red zone and pushed the ball in short pistol formation passes side by side with multiple sweeps. Ending up on the two yard line, Heeren and the Wildcats threatened the shutout. On first down, a quarterback sneak was knocked down at the line of scrimmage. Second down and EPC set up in pistol formation but didn’t end up passing, instead again tried the QB sneak and finally crossed into the endzone. The Wildcats were on the board down 7-28.
Finding themselves in another pleasing situation, Fulton had marched into the red zone yet again. On first and second down, Ford took the ball inside the five yard line for a couple of short gains. Third and goal called for the man of the game, Ryan Eads. The Steamers ran a sweep play left to Eads for a short gain and yet another endzone run racking up the score to 35-7 with 1:10 left in the third quarter.
Multiple fumbles and sloppy play from both teams returned the ball to EPC with nine minutes left in the game. Carsen Heeren was set to try and pull the Wildcats down the field for a fourth quarter comeback. Things started going Heeren’s way. The Wildcats found themselves on the Steamers' 25 yard line. A deep target to the endzone went incomplete. Sending the pass rush, Fulton forced a quarterback scramble and it ended with a tackle at the line of scrimmage. In back to back penalties, Fulton suffered from a roughing the passer penalty, which gave EPC a first and goal possession. Another first down, Heeren kept the ball for a five yard touchdown run. The Steamers still led 35-14 with 5:10 left in the game.
The game was all but over. Fulton was in control of everything but the clock. They only had about 40 yards to the end zone after the return. Running the ball the first three plays of the drive left the Steamers with six yards to the first down. Pressure building against Fulton brought the screen pass back out to Eads which was incomplete. Yet, the very next play with EPC possessing, Heeren tried airing the ball deep with a wobbling toss into deep coverage by Eads and it was picked off.
The Steamers had done it. 35-14 was the final. It was an emotional back and forth end to the game but Fulton finished the job. They move to 6-2 and are locked into the playoffs with one game left in the season.
Eads finished the game with four touchdowns and two interceptions to help lead the Steamers in their dominant win over EPC.
