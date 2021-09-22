Registration for the 2022 Clinton Community College B-rrry Scurry is coming up next month.
The first chances to register for the 4-mile run that happens every year in Clinton will be Oct. 31. Because of the Halloween date, Clinton Community College is calling it a “batty special rate” – early registration on that day will run just $25.
“Don’t miss this opportunity,” CCC said in their announcement this week. “Many have asked for BATTY Special shirts, and we said ‘YES’”.
The event is releasing an early registration t-shirt that features fall holidays, helping to lead up to the 41st Annual B-rrry Scurry in February.
“We love this design that includes fall holidays for your runs as you Countdown to the B-rrry Scurry,” the post continued.
The webstore opens Friday, September 24 and closes October 3 with delivery October 20, in time to run holiday races.
The 41st CCC B-rrry Scurry will be held Saturday, February 5 at Noon at Clinton Community College.
The B-rrry Scurry is the first race in the Mississippi River Challenge which includes the Pam Pray Run (April) and one of the Clinton Half Marathon Races (September).
