MILES - The East Buchanan Buccaneers came from behind to defeat the Easton Valley River Hawks 8-5 on Thursday evening.
The River Hawks got on the board first with a three run second inning to take the early lead 3-0. They then added to their lead in the third inning when they scored two more runs to extend their lead to 5-0.
However, things began to go downhill in the fifth when the Buccaneers scored four runs to cut into their deficit, 5-4.
The Buccaneers then followed it up with a four run sixth inning to take the lead 8-5.
Easton Valley could not get the bats going in final two innings and they fell 8-5 to move to 7-5 on the year.
Ashten Huling was on the mound to start for the River Hawks, spinning four shut out innings before he was taken out in the fifth.
Easton Valley will be at home three times next week, starting off with a doubleheader against Lisbon on Monday. They will host Maquoketa Valley on Thursday before playing Friday against Camanche.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.