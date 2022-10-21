PRESTON – Easton Valley had a difficult opponent to face in the first round of the 8-man playoffs on Friday night.
They hosted the leading scoring team in the state of Iowa in BGM and they were quite the challenge for the River Hawks. It was a thrilling game that went back and forth. The River Hawks battled injuries all game long but were able to pull away with a 40-34 victory.
The River Hawks took an early blow when Hayden Felkey, their star defensive lineman and quarterback, went down on the second play of the game. He was out for the entirety of the game so they had to adjust on the fly.
On the very next play, BGM connected for a 56 yard touchdown pass to go up 6-0.
The River Hawks answered with a 47 yard touchdown run from Charlie Simpson who was back at running back after missing the previous week with a foot injury. Their two point conversion was successful and they took the lead 8-6.
BGM went back in front with a 25 yard touchdown pass as they took the lead 14-8. Back up quarter back Kael Johnson found Ayden Huling for a 26 yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14.
The defenses took over in the second quarter and the game would stay tied at 14 heading into the half.
Out of the break, the Bears scored on back to back possessions to take the lead 28-14. Meanwhile, Johnson got hurt for the River Hawks and they were onto their third quarterback of the game.
Freshman Keagan Lee took over and they leaned on his good decision making to lead the way. Lee found Ayden Huling for a 20 yard pass that set up a one yard touchdown run from Simpson to cut into that lead 28-20.
Simpson later broke away for a 26 yard touchdown run to pull within two, 28-26.
After getting the ball back, the River Hawks fumbled the ball and gave the Bears great field position at the 10 yard line.
The Bears were able to score on fourth and goal but their two point conversion was no good so they only led by eight, 34-26.
The River Hawks utilized that mistake to their advantage and Simpson broke away for a 54 yard touchdown run to bring them within two. Their two point conversion was good and they came all the way back to tie the game at 34.
The River Hawks forced a crucial turnover with 2:12 remaining that gave them the opportunity to march down the field and score late.
Easton Valley did not waste that opportunity as they road the back of Simpson and Lee all the way down the field. Simpson found the endzone for the fifth time on the night with a 13 yard touchdown that gave the River Hawks their first lead of the game since the first quarter.
The defense stepped up and the River Hawks held on for a 40-34 victory to advance to the second round of the playoffs and they will host another playoff game next week.`
