Easton Valley River Hawks

Record: 11-6

Conference record: 8-4, second in Tri-Rivers East

Manager: Derek Erwin

STAT LEADERS

Hits — Conor Gruver, 21

Doubles — Conor Gruver, 7

Triples — Austin Franzen, 2

Home runs — Franzen, 1

Walks — Conor Gruver, 12

Batting average — Conor Gruver, .467

RBIs — Conor Gruver/Brig Bormann, 17

Runs — Carson Fuegen, 18

Stolen bases — Carson Fuegen, 29

Innings pitched — Franzen, 34

Strikeouts — Franzen, 49

Earned run average — Ivan Lant, 2.02

Best record — Conor Gruver, 4-1

RESULTS

May 24 — Easton Valley 4, Alburnett 3

May 27 — Easton Valley 4/9, Calamus-Wheatland 3/1 (doubleheader)

May 28 — Anamosa 11, Easton Valley 7

June 1 — Easton Valley 11, Central City 0

June 3 — North Linn 6, Easton Valley 2

June 4 — Easton Valley 12, Tipton 8

June 7 — Easton Valley 6, East Buchanan 0

June 10 — Lisbon 12/3, Easton Valley 0/7 (DH)

June 11 — Easton Valley 7, Bellevue 4

June 14 — Easton Valley 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0

June 17 — Easton Valley 12/14, Easton Valley 9/3 (DH)

June 18 — Easton Valley 2, Monticello 1

June 21 — Maquoketa Valley 12/7, Easton Valley 3/4 (DH)

REMAINING SCHEDULE

June 24 — at Midland (DH)

June 25 — vs. Muscatine

June 26 — at Prince of Peace (DH)

June 28 — vs. Starmont

June 29 — at Camanche

July 2 — at Durant

July 5 — vs. Springville

July 7 — vs. Kee (DH)

ROSTER

1 Austin Franzen SR RF

2 Carson Fuegen SO SS

3 Aidan Gruver JR CF

5 Porter Fuegen SR 2B

7 Hayden Felkey SO OF

9 Ayden Huling SO OF

10 Conor Gruver JR 1B

11 Ashten Huling SO 3B

12 Aidan Eickert 08 2B

13 Mason Kramer SO 3B

18 Brig Bormann JR C

19 Kadin Ross SO OF

21 Brady Lant SO 3B

23 Austin Weber SO OF

24 Gavin Kramer 08 U

26 Ivan Lant FR 1B

28 Pacey Dauen SO OF

33 Charlie Sandholdt JR OF

Easton River Hawks

Record: 1-23

Conference record: 0-20, fifth-place Tri-Rivers East

Manager: Taylor Bell

STAT LEADERS

Hits — Kylee Ready, 20

Doubles — Ready, 20

Triples — Sydney McNeil, 2

Home runs — Ready, 4

Walks — Dana Carlson, 11

Batting average — Emma Beck, .444

RBIs — Ready, 20

Runs — Ready, Addison Messrich 13

Stolen bases — Jaysie Wood, Renee Hartung, Hadley Farrell 5

Innings pitched — Wood, 49

Strikeouts — Wood, 23

Earned run average — Wood, 9

Best record — N/A

RESULTS

May 24 — Alburnett 11/6, Easton Valley 0/1 (doubleheader)

May 27 — Calamus-Wheatland 12/16, Easton Valley 2/11 (DH)

May 28 — Anamosa 9, Easton Valley 7

June 1 — Central City 17/12, Easton Valley 8/0 (DH)

June 3 — North Linn 7/7, Easton Valley 0/0 (DH)

June 4 — Tipton 27, Easton Valley 25

June 7 — East Buchanan 17/18, Easton Valley 4/7 (DH)

June 8 — Springville 10/13, Easton Valley 5/9 (DH)

June 10 — Lisbon 12/10, Easton Valley 0/0 (DH)

June 14 — Edgewood-Colesburg 10/17, Easton Valley 4/2 (DH)

June 17 — Marquette Catholic 12/8, Easton Valley 0/7 (DH)

June 19 — Easton Valley 11, Bellevue 3; Central City 18, Easton Valley 0

June 21 — Maquoketa Valley 12/16, Easton Valley ⅔ (DH)

REMAINING SCHEDULE

June 24 — at Midland (DH)

June 25 — at Clayton Ridge (DH)

June 28 — vs. Starmont (DH)

ROSTER

1 Sydney McNeil SR SS

3 Zoe Espirdon SR LF

4 Mikayla Mitchell JR 1B

6 Alia Schmidt 08 U

8 Jaysie Wood JR P

12 Josie Wood 08 C

13 Renee Hartung JR CF

14 Hadley Farrell 08 P

18 Dana Carlson JR 1B

19 Addison Messrich FR 2B

20 Emma Beck 08 P

22 Kylee Ready JR U

