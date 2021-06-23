Easton Valley River Hawks
Record: 11-6
Conference record: 8-4, second in Tri-Rivers East
Manager: Derek Erwin
STAT LEADERS
Hits — Conor Gruver, 21
Doubles — Conor Gruver, 7
Triples — Austin Franzen, 2
Home runs — Franzen, 1
Walks — Conor Gruver, 12
Batting average — Conor Gruver, .467
RBIs — Conor Gruver/Brig Bormann, 17
Runs — Carson Fuegen, 18
Stolen bases — Carson Fuegen, 29
Innings pitched — Franzen, 34
Strikeouts — Franzen, 49
Earned run average — Ivan Lant, 2.02
Best record — Conor Gruver, 4-1
RESULTS
May 24 — Easton Valley 4, Alburnett 3
May 27 — Easton Valley 4/9, Calamus-Wheatland 3/1 (doubleheader)
May 28 — Anamosa 11, Easton Valley 7
June 1 — Easton Valley 11, Central City 0
June 3 — North Linn 6, Easton Valley 2
June 4 — Easton Valley 12, Tipton 8
June 7 — Easton Valley 6, East Buchanan 0
June 10 — Lisbon 12/3, Easton Valley 0/7 (DH)
June 11 — Easton Valley 7, Bellevue 4
June 14 — Easton Valley 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0
June 17 — Easton Valley 12/14, Easton Valley 9/3 (DH)
June 18 — Easton Valley 2, Monticello 1
June 21 — Maquoketa Valley 12/7, Easton Valley 3/4 (DH)
REMAINING SCHEDULE
June 24 — at Midland (DH)
June 25 — vs. Muscatine
June 26 — at Prince of Peace (DH)
June 28 — vs. Starmont
June 29 — at Camanche
July 2 — at Durant
July 5 — vs. Springville
July 7 — vs. Kee (DH)
ROSTER
1 Austin Franzen SR RF
2 Carson Fuegen SO SS
3 Aidan Gruver JR CF
5 Porter Fuegen SR 2B
7 Hayden Felkey SO OF
9 Ayden Huling SO OF
10 Conor Gruver JR 1B
11 Ashten Huling SO 3B
12 Aidan Eickert 08 2B
13 Mason Kramer SO 3B
18 Brig Bormann JR C
19 Kadin Ross SO OF
21 Brady Lant SO 3B
23 Austin Weber SO OF
24 Gavin Kramer 08 U
26 Ivan Lant FR 1B
28 Pacey Dauen SO OF
33 Charlie Sandholdt JR OF
Easton River Hawks
Record: 1-23
Conference record: 0-20, fifth-place Tri-Rivers East
Manager: Taylor Bell
STAT LEADERS
Hits — Kylee Ready, 20
Doubles — Ready, 20
Triples — Sydney McNeil, 2
Home runs — Ready, 4
Walks — Dana Carlson, 11
Batting average — Emma Beck, .444
RBIs — Ready, 20
Runs — Ready, Addison Messrich 13
Stolen bases — Jaysie Wood, Renee Hartung, Hadley Farrell 5
Innings pitched — Wood, 49
Strikeouts — Wood, 23
Earned run average — Wood, 9
Best record — N/A
RESULTS
May 24 — Alburnett 11/6, Easton Valley 0/1 (doubleheader)
May 27 — Calamus-Wheatland 12/16, Easton Valley 2/11 (DH)
May 28 — Anamosa 9, Easton Valley 7
June 1 — Central City 17/12, Easton Valley 8/0 (DH)
June 3 — North Linn 7/7, Easton Valley 0/0 (DH)
June 4 — Tipton 27, Easton Valley 25
June 7 — East Buchanan 17/18, Easton Valley 4/7 (DH)
June 8 — Springville 10/13, Easton Valley 5/9 (DH)
June 10 — Lisbon 12/10, Easton Valley 0/0 (DH)
June 14 — Edgewood-Colesburg 10/17, Easton Valley 4/2 (DH)
June 17 — Marquette Catholic 12/8, Easton Valley 0/7 (DH)
June 19 — Easton Valley 11, Bellevue 3; Central City 18, Easton Valley 0
June 21 — Maquoketa Valley 12/16, Easton Valley ⅔ (DH)
REMAINING SCHEDULE
June 24 — at Midland (DH)
June 25 — at Clayton Ridge (DH)
June 28 — vs. Starmont (DH)
ROSTER
1 Sydney McNeil SR SS
3 Zoe Espirdon SR LF
4 Mikayla Mitchell JR 1B
6 Alia Schmidt 08 U
8 Jaysie Wood JR P
12 Josie Wood 08 C
13 Renee Hartung JR CF
14 Hadley Farrell 08 P
18 Dana Carlson JR 1B
19 Addison Messrich FR 2B
20 Emma Beck 08 P
22 Kylee Ready JR U
