MILES — To Easton Valley boys basketball senior Kaleb Cornilsen, the word, ‘coach’ doesn’t do Dan Beck justice.
“You feel like a kid with him,” Kornilsen said. “He takes you under your wing no matter what. Anytime you want to get in the gym, he’s there for you. Team supper, he’s always there and his wife makes excellent Made Rights. ever since I started playing for him since sixth grade, it’s been really sweet.
“He’s more than a coach.”
Beck earned his 700th-career win in his team’s 65-62 win over Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday night. The team honored him with a banner after the game to commemorate the achievement.
“I was surprised,” Beck said. “I guess I kind of forgot that that was a possibility — I was too worried about these guys because they are awfully good.”
It wasn’t easy getting win No. 700.
The teams entered halftime tied 26-26 after a hard-fought first half.
EV junior guard Conor Gruver got the scoring going in the second half with a 3-pointer. A few plays later, senior forward Kaleb Cornilsen hit a deep-jump shot to put the River Hawks up 31-26.
Midway through the quarter, a swing pass found the hands of junior guard Aidan Gruver, who drilled a 3-pointer. The Vikings’ Quintin Hess responded with a 3 of his own, making it 38-34.
The Vikings scored on back-to-back buckets to make it 38-38, but an inbounds pass from EV sophomore guard Carson Fuegen to a cutting Conor Gruver got him the layup plus the foul, making it 41-38.
Carson Fuegen hit a wide-open Aidan Gruver the next play, and he knocked down the 3.
Kornilsen split a pair of free throws and hit a 3toward the end of the quarter to give Eason Valley a 50-38 lead going into the fourth.
“I knew as a returning senior, I had to come in and take control of the game, huddle them up and say, ‘Hey guys, let’s go, settle down, think before we pass and make sure it’s open’ — just every few minutes, get them re-zoned in,” Kornilsen said. “Once they get zoned in, they do a great job.”
With 4:08 remaining in the game, the Vikings’ Parker Rochford hit a layup to cut EV’s lead to 55-52 as the Vikings made a run in the fourth quarter.
the Vikings made it a one-point game and went into a full-court press, but the River Hawks slowly pulled away from E-C, playing the foul and free throw game in the final minutes before eventually getting the win.
“Their press was awesome,” Kornilsen said. “Our sophomore and junior guards handled it well. We’ve still got to work on some things and it should turn out to be a good season.”
