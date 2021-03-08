DES MOINES — Easton Valley senior Porter Fuegen feels good about the way the River Hawks left things on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“All of our coaches said, ‘For one thing, if you win or lose, just make sure you leave it on the floor,’ and I think I did a pretty good job of that, and I think we all did,” Fuegen said. “I think everybody gave it everything we got and just ended up coming up a little short in the end.”
Though the River Hawks fell in an incredible quarterfinals matchup with Martensdale-St. Mary’s, it doesn’t diminish an incredible few years for River Hawks seniors Fuegen, Kaleb Cornilsen and Keaton Wilson. The senior class leaves EV with an 85-10 record, not to mention only two losses the past two seasons. The state appearance was the first for the school since 2014. Cornilsen has racked up several statistical accolades and honors over his career, cementing himself as one of the greatest to ever put on a River Hawks uniform.
“These three guys, I don’t know what else you can ask for,” River Hawks coach Dan Beck said.
On Monday, Beck said a win would’ve certainly cemented the current River Hawks squad as the greatest to ever take the floor at Easton Valley. With how close they came to that feat, it’s safe to assume they’re still in that discussion — if not the leaders of it.
But when it comes to the players, they weren’t concerned with all of that. All they wanted to talk about was how special the last four seasons have been.
“I’ve had friends all the way through,” Cornilsen said. “It’s just like a big family over there. It’s really special to me.”
Fuegen said in many ways, Monday was a dream come true for a group of kids who had their eyes set on postseason glory for a long time.
“Being a small school, I think most of us are multi-sport athletes and that leads to being really special when you get the group together and make a run out to state,” Fuegen said.
