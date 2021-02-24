CLINTON – Undefeated and in the district final is not a new feeling for the Easton Valley boys basketball team – but advancing is.
They did it in exciting fashion on Tuesday night at Clinton High School, defeating Wapello in a double overtime thriller, 50-48.
“It’s fantastic,” head coach Dan Beck said. “You couldn’t ask for a more entertaining game, could you?”
With under a minute to go in regular time, the River Hawks had the two-point advantage. The defensive showdown had been tight since the first quarter.
But in the last 25 seconds of the game, Easton Valley sent two athletes to the line and couldn’t make a free throw. With time still ticking, the Indians tipped up a rebound and put it back up to tie the game 36-36. That sent the district final to the first overtime.
After three and a half minutes went by on the clock in the first overtime period, the River Hawks found themselves down by one with Wapello at the line. A make and six seconds left, the River Hawks were looking to get the ball down to senior forward and leading scorer Kaleb Cornilsen.
It was the 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard Carson Fuegen who had the ball. He didn’t see the kick, so he took it himself.
The up and under finish sent the packed gym into a frenzy and sent the game to a second overtime.
“I felt amazing, I can’t believe that just happened,” Fuegen said. “It was supposed to be a kick out and dump to Kaleb [Cornilsen], but they had that covered. I saw the opening, I knew I had to take it to the hole and make a play.
“I’ve always been a guy who attacks, I’m not a very deadly shooter, I had the confidence.”
Carson Fuegen had seven points on the day, four of them coming in overtime.
Fuegen kicked the second overtime off with free throws, and older brother Porter Fuegen finished in the lane. Porter Fuegen’s shot put the River Hawks up by two, which proved all they needed to advance.
“I just realized I have to focus up, this is important,” Porter Fuegen said. “It set in how serious it was that I had to knock them down or we’re going home. That calmed me down.”
The game proved a little more meaningful for senior Kaleb Cornilsen. Cornilsen has been playing for the River Hawks from his freshman year on. He was a part of the team that fell in the final to Prince of Peace in 2019, and suffered an injury that kept him off the court in 2020.
Plus, his family refers to postseason games at Clinton High as the “Yourd Gymnasium Jinx” – pointing to a long history of Cornilsen family losses.
“I was never nervous,” Cornilsen said. “It was just come in here, get the job done and move on to the next one. Even when we were down, our team held together and did the best to bring it back up.”
After a ton of work off the ball during the first looking for openings, he scored 14 in the second half of the game including all seven points of the third quarter and led the River Hawks with 22.
“I knew our guards were starting to look forward and we didn’t get much the first half,” Cornilsen said. “I just went to work. They had a great defense, and I knew I had to start working and the guards started to find the gaps.”
He also led the River Hawks in rebounds, taking the bulk of the responsibility for the undersized Easton Valley team. Cornilsen, playing with the most experience on the team, was the one who kept a cool head as the time dwindled.
“I knew I had to take control and help keep the mindset where we needed,” Cornilsen.
Porter Fuegen finished in double digits as well, making 12.
The River Hawk guards used their speed to their advantage all night, keeping the ball on the perimeter and avoiding the lane threat that the Indians posed.
“We knew coming into this that their starting five was longer than us,” Porter Fuegen said. “They definitely played physical so we knew we had to battle the whole time and capitalize any chance we got.”
Although Cornilsen is the only starter who had played in a district final before Tuesday night, the River Hawks kept calm through the entire game. A few turnovers came when the speed ramped up, but they collectively kept their heads in the pressure moments.
Coach Beck referred to the tight games at the beginning of the year, including a close Hall of Pride win over Cascade and a victory over Edgewood-Colesburg to start the season.
“Both of those games, we had some clutch performances,” Beck said. “They’ve been clutch performers all year when we needed it, even though most of our games have been blowouts. Just one returning starter from last year, you’d never know it.”
The 21-0 River Hawks now move on to the Class 1A substate game. They now turn their attention to New London, who they will face at Maquoketa High School this Saturday for the chance to head to the Class 1A state basketball tournament.
