MILES – It took all seven innings and more to decide a winner on Friday night as Easton Valley hosted Monticello in a non-conference matchup that went down to the wire.
The Panthers eventually just edged the River Hawks, winning a 6-4 game that went eight innings.
Brig Bormann got the start for the River Hawks, starting off strong, sitting down the first three batters in order. The River Hawks led off the bottom half of the first with a single. The runner advanced to second on a bunt but a strike out ended the inning and got Monticello out of the inning.
Two singles put runners on the corners for the Panthers in the top of the second but Bormann pitched his way out of it, striking out the last batter to avoid any damage.
Ayden Huling led off the bottom of the second with a moon shot of a home run to right center field as the River Hawks got on board first. They followed it up with a double and a bunt single that put runners on first and third with nobody out. A stolen base attempt at second base drew the throw from the Panther catcher and the runner came home to make it a 2-0 game.
Two runners were stranded as the River Hawks could not add anymore to their lead and went into the third up two.
The Panthers picked up a base runner off of an error to lead off the third inning. The Panthers got another single but Bormann stayed strong, striking out another batter to keep the lead.
A runner reached for the River Hawks in their half of the third inning but were unable to add to it.
The Panthers singled twice to leadoff the fourth inning but the River Hawks came back with two more outs to apply some pressure. A hit by pitch loaded the bases before a Panther single brought in two runs to tie the game at two.
The River Hawks answered immediately, drawing two two out walks before Bormann helped himself out with a single that brought in two runs to take a 4-2 lead.
The Panthers led off the fifth with a single and a ground rule double to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out. A sacrifice fly brought them within one before a single to left tied the game at four. A pop bunt was caught by the pitcher who through it to first to double up the runner and get the River Hawks out of the jam.
Neither team got much to go over the next inning and a half as this one was tied heading into the seventh inning. A two out hit by pitch gave the Panthers a base runner but a great catch by the second baseman ended the inning and gave the River Hawks a chance to walk it off.
The River Hawks got a pair of two out singles by Ashten Huling and Conor Gruver by the Panthers were able to force a ground out to second base to end the inning.
A leadoff walk gave the Panthers a base runner to start the eighth. That paired with two one out singles gave them their first lead of the ball game 5-4.
A bases load walk extended the Panthers lead to 6-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth.
The River Hawks could not get the bats rolling in the bottom of the eighth and fell to the Panthers 6-4, snapping their four game winning streak.
The River Hawks are back in action on Monday at Maquoketa Valley at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.