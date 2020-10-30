Porter Fuegen

Easton Valley’s Porter Fuegen (center) runs with the ball in his team’s win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck Oct. 30 in Reinbeck.

 Wes Tharp | Pix Along The Way

The Easton Valley football team is moving on.

The River Hawks defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-0 Friday in Reinbeck in the third round of the 8-man football playoffs.

Easton Valley moves on to face Montezuma in the quarterfinals. The game will be on Nov. 6 at Montezuma.

After a 14-0 first half, the River Hawks scored 34 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth to take the win.

Easton Valley improves to 9-1 while G-R finishes 9-1.

Montezuma is undefeated at 9-0 and defeated BGM 56-14 in the third round.

