MILES – The Easton Valley River Hawks fell to the Midland Eagles, 54-51, in the first round of the IHSAA Class 1A playoffs on Monday night.
It was a back and forth match as each side battled it out in Miles for a chance to play Marquette Catholic on Thursday night.
The River Hawks and Eagles were an even match with each team heading into the half tied at 24.
It was more of the same in the second half with both teams continuing to match the other. The game need more time to play with it being all tied at 47 at the end of regulation.
The Eagles got the better of the River Hawks, 54-51 and they will face off against Marquette Catholic on Thursday night. The River Hawks end the year 12-7.
