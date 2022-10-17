CLINTON – When the River Hawks met the Irish two weeks ago, they were no match and they were swept. This time when the two teams met in the first round of the IGHSAU Regionals, the River Hawks got their revenge.
They looked like a completely different team, finding their spots and they kept the Irish out of sync all night long.
“It felt really good. The girls have been working hard. It has been a tough season because we’re inexperienced.” Easton Valley head coach Denise Larson said.
Outside of set two this was a back and forth battle between each of these squads. Neither team could get very much breathing room at all.
In set one the River Hawks took an early two point lead before the Irish tied it up at three. Each team battled and they found themselves in a 14-14 tie.
The Irish began to find some rhythm late in set one, utilizing a six point run to go up 21-15. They pulled it out 25-19 and took the early lead over Easton Valley.
Things quickly changed in the direction of the River Hawks in set two. It was close at first as Easton Valley jumped ahead 9-7. They quickly ran away with it, taking an 18-9 lead. They were finding open spots in the Irish defense virtually the entire second half of set two.
After an Irish timeout, the River Hawks closed out set two 25-14 to even up the match at one set a piece.
From here on out it was back and forth Volleyball. The River Hawks took an early lead but the Irish battled back. After trailing by five points at multiple times, the Irish tied the set at 19.
The River Hawks were able to win set three 25-22 and take the set lead 2-1.
In set three the Irish were fighting to keep their season alive. The River Hawks had them on the edge and you could feel neither team wanted to let this one slip away.
The Irish took a 16-12 lead and had the momentum before things shifted suddenly. Easton Valley battled back to take a 20-19 lead.
They kept fighting off the Irish and the River Hawks picked up the upset win a 25-22 win in set four.
“They had good focus. They are working better as a team. They are doing better at communicating and staying ready at all times.” Larson said.
This was a huge win for a young Easton Valley team. They will head to Calamus-Wheatland on Wednesday night.
For the Irish, their senior led season ends earlier than expected but there were a lot of highs during the regular season.
“Tonight was a heartbreaker for our seniors and this senior mom coach. We struggled to get our aggressive offense going at times,” Prince of Peace Head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “It just wasn’t in the cards for us tonight. I’m still incredibly proud to have coached all of these young ladies.”
