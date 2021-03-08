DES MOINES — With 2.3 seconds to go and the River Hawks trailing by two points, Easton Valley senior Porter Fuegen launched a full-court inbounds pass to junior Dylon Dyson, who put up a reverse layup.
Dyson’s shot was no good, but junior Cayden Deardorff was there to pick up the rebound and put up the shot, but it didn’t find the bottom of the net.
The buzzer sounded. Chaos erupted in the stands. Martensdale-St. Mary was celebrating a win, but the River Hawks’ faithful were pointing to a referee with his hand up.
Foul on the shot. Two free throws.
It gets a little muddy after that.
“It was a big cluster at the end there,” Martensdale’s Carson Elbert said. “They called the foul on me, I was standing near half court. I don’t know how it was on me. Then we got the wrong free throw shooter twice — they said it was (Cornilsen) but it was actually (Deardorff) — they ended up letting him shoot the free throws.”
Though it was Deardorff who was fouled, the referees sent Easton Valley senior Kaleb Cornilsen to the line to shoot the free throws, sending Martensdale coach Joe Franey into a tirade on the sidelines.
“That’s a tough one,” Franey said. “There was a lot of action there at the end. There were six or seven guys all right there, no time left, everybody’s going for the ball.”
River Hawks coach Dan Beck wasn’t complaining about the referees’ erroneous decision.
“I quit listening when they said Kaleb was going to shoot,” Beck said, laughing. “Actually, Cayden should have been the shooter. Dylon came in, made a miraculous, tried to catch it from underneath and couldn’t get it in, then Cayden followed up and he got hacked.
“Kaleb was laughing in the locker room, he says, ‘I was out at the top of the key, I wasn’t even in the lane yet.’ But that happens and I would’ve argued more had they been picking somebody else.”
Even though the River Hawks were awarded two free throws and a chance to tie the game, Cornilsen still had to deliver.
“I went up there, it was just another two free throws to knock down and give our team four more minutes to make it happen,” Cornilsen said. “I just knew I had to knock them down.”
His teammates could hardly watch him shoot the two shots at the line.
“He kept us alive and he’s going to give us another shot to keep coming back and keep playing, which was really great of him,” Porter Fuegen said. “That was absolutely two huge free throws from him. It gave us a shot to keep playing in overtime, we just came out a little sluggish in overtime and didn’t get it done.”
Cornilsen sent the game to overtime, where No. 5-seeded Easton Valley lost 51-45 to No. 4 Martensdale-St. Mary’s in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Martensdale moves on to play No. 1 North Linn in the semifinals.
“We were hoping to get a win today,” Beck said. “I told them before the game, ’That would make you definitely the No. 1 Easton Valley team so far … if we win today, we’re the only team to win a game out at the state tournament. We were close.
“The kids, couldn’t ask any more as far as effort. We just need to become better shooters, work hard on it in practice. That’s something that we’ll have the guys work in the offseason on because that was our weakness today. That was the one thing I was afraid could take us down.”
The River Hawks led 22-15 at halftime and began the third quarter on a Deardorff 3-pointer, but Martensdale stole the momentum with a 10-2 run, cutting the River Hawks’ lead to just two points midway through the third quarter.
With 1:15 remaining in the third, Martensdale’s Elbert hit a 3 to cut the EV lead to just one, but a silky pass from Carson Fuegen to Cornilsen, who hit a layup down on the other end, gave EV a 35-32 lead heading into the fourth.
The fourth quarter began with a River Hawks turnover, which turned into a Martensdale 3-pointer, tying the game 35-35.
A few minutes later, Martensdale’s Trey Baker grabbed an offensive rebound and got the put-back, giving his team a 37-35 edge over EV — Martensdale’s first lead since the 5:51 mark of the first quarter.
Carson Fuegen responded with a fast-break layup, but Baker was fouled with 2.3 seconds left and was sent to the line with a chance to give his team another lead over the River Hawks.
He delivered. Baker was 12-of-14 from the free throw line on the night.
“We practice free throws middle of practice, end of practice — with a lot of pressure on the line, we’re really used to making free throws at the end of the big games,” Elbert said.
That set up the crazy ending.
“I don’t know what to tell you,” Elbert said, laughing. “They really didn’t know what was going on either. They picked somebody to shoot them I guess and he made them, he clutched them. Nothing you can do.”
Fuegen said the game was taxing.
“With the constant back-and-forth, it was definitely tiring to be out there the whole time,” Fuegen said. “It was just an unreal game. This experience is like nothing else we’ve had all season for sure.”
In overtime, Martensdale started on a 7-0 run. With 57 seconds remaining in the game, Carson Fuegen hit a step-back 3-pointer to cut the Martensdale lead to 46-44 and then Porter Fuegen split a pair of free throws to make it 46-45, but Martensdale got on offensive rebound on a missed free throw and got a couple more free throws to go back up 48-45, but EV missed a shot on the other end and Martensdale hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
While the teams were even in field goal percentage and turnovers, Martensdale out-rebounded EV 33-28 and the River Hawks said they were forced to shoot more outside shots than they were comfortable with. They finished 4-for-23 from 3-point range.
“They brought that double team very well all game, so we were really reliant on outside shots,” Cornilsen said. “Everything wasn’t going our way.”
Porter Fuegen agreed.
“When we were looking to drive, they were super physical with us, getting a body on us and I think we were just getting a little complacent in the end and not looking to drive quite as much as we did in the first half, and that was leading to us shooting a few 3-pointers, and we just weren’t hitting them — and they were hitting on their end, so that didn’t help.”
Beck said despite his team’s late-game heroics, he wasn’t surprised to see an experienced Martensdale team roll with the punches and steal the momentum back in OT.
“They have such a veteran team, I guess it didn’t surprise me a whole lot,” Beck said. “They’ve been here before and you hope it goes the other way, but we just had some guys that got out of place a little bit today and didn’t follow instructions from the huddle. Effort-wise, you can’t ask for any more effort that what our kids gave.”
Porter Fuegen led EV with 15 points and had five rebounds. Cornilsen had 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Carson Fuegen had 11 points. The only other River Hawk to score was Deardorff with five points.
Baker led Martensdale with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Elbert had 19 points.
Easton Valley finishes the year 22-1. Martensdale improved to 25-0 and will face North Linn (26-0) 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“They’re quick, man,” Elbert said of North Linn. “They run up and down, they’ll press you. We’re going to be ready. We’re going to watch some film. We’ve just got to run with them, play good defense, good transition defense and get back.”
Porter Fuegen said basketball doesn’t get much better than it was on Monday.
“Super exciting,” Fuegen said. “You never had any idea — there never seemed to be a real team that could keep the momentum the whole game and it was just back-and-forth the whole game. It makes for a good game, fun to watch and a lot of fun to play in, for sure. Great competition.”
