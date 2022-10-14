PRESTON – The River Hawks are district champions for the second straight year as they defeated Kee High 62-12 on senior night.
Easton Valley is eyeing another deep run in the playoffs and they achieved their first goal as they finished the regular season 6-1.
They will at least get the first two playoff games at home with a potential third being played in Preston. It all depends on seeding and where they get placed. They have rattled off six straight wins after losing their opener at Don Bosco.
This is a very senior led team and they were able to dominate on senior night. They trailed by a touchdown early but quickly turned things around and they were able to get the win.
