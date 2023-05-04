DEWITT - The Central DeWitt Sabers hosted the Clinton River Kings in a Mississippi Athletic Conference battle between two local foes.
The Sabers and River Kings battled it out in the first half with Central DeWitt getting the better of Clinton. The Sabers took a 2-1 lead into the break.
Out of halftime, the River Kings responded, flipping the script to outscore the Sabers 2-1 to even the game at three goals a piece.
Ten more minutes was put back on the clock and the Sabers Rylan Edwards kicked the game winner to push the Sabers past the River Kings 4-3 in OT.
To go along with Edwards goal, Wyatt Penninston added a goal for Central DeWitt. Leading the way for Clinton was Sabir Akiti who notched two goals on the day.
The Sabers are now 7-5 and will play at Davenport West on Monday night. The River Kings are now 3-7 and will play at Muscatine next Monday night. The River Kings have lost seven straight games.
