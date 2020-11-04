The Easton Valley football team has won each of its first three playoff games by 50 points or more and the River Hawks will hope to keep that trend going in an 8-man football quarterfinal at 7 p.m. on Friday at Montezuma.
EV topped Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-0 on the road last week, giving the Rebels their first loss and ending their season.
“We felt defensively, the ability to play a team a second year in a row really helps to identify what they want to do,” Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson said. “Personnel-wise, not much had changed from last year’s team to this year’s team for Gladbrook, so we were able to install what we did last year, and we’re a little bit different -- defensively, we’re moving quicker, and we were able to really hone in on their running game and take them off their game plan.”
This week, the River Hawks (9-1) will take on another undefeated team in the Braves (9-0), who have also dominated their playoff opponents thus far. Following a first-round bye, the Braves have downed Lone Tree (54-14) and BGM (56-14).
Braves quarterback Eddie Burgess is the unquestioned leader of the offense. He’s 144-of-217 passing with 2,590 yards, 43 touchdowns and five interceptions, primarily throwing to receivers Trey Shearer (68 catches, 1,091 yards, 22 TDs) and Cole Watts (44 catches, 1,069 yards, 16 TDs). Burgess leads the team in rushing with 1,041 yards on 117 carries with 23 TDs.
“Nice-looking athlete,” Johnson said. “He has two quick receivers, so definitely a different game plan. You go from a team that was run-heavy to a team that’s got a little more balance. Defensively, it’s going to be our biggest challenge of the year and we just have to put our plan together and be ready to go.
“Offensively, I think we’re going to maybe be able to expose them a couple different ways, so it’s going to be a competitive game and a fun game to watch.”
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, containing Burgess will be no easy task. Montezuma uses him on many different types of designed quarterback runs and he's a constant threat through the air.
“He’s just a big load,” Johnson said. “He can run, you’ve just got to be prepared for anything with him.”
Johnson is confident in his defense to contain Burgess, Shearer and Watts. Porter and Carson Fuegen patrol the air at the two corner spots, as Porter leads the team with seven interceptions and Carson has three.
“Some of our strongest assets for us defensively are the Fuegen boys,” Johnson said. “They both take up both sides of the ball at corner, so it’s going to be a challenge for them, but we’ve played teams with speed before — Springville has a lot of speed that we were able to harness.
“We’ve got to stick to the game plan. We’re very familiar with the plays they’re running, but being familiar is one thing — you’ve got to go out there and perform. That’s one thing we’ve been really happy about. Our boys, when it comes to Friday night, how they execute the gameplan has just been unreal. They do such a great job of it.”
The River Hawks found themselves in the same position of the playoffs this time last year, but eventually fell on the road at Don Bosco. Johnson said that experience will help his team, as most of the players from last year are still with the team.
“I think the one thing that really helps us is, we made it to this stage last year,” Johnson said. “We were a game away from the (UNI Dome) last year. Last year, we ran into Don Bosco in the quarterfinal at their place, which is a really uphill battle. A lot of the kids that are one this team, except for two kids, have been here before. That familiarity really helps and it also gives you that drive and that hunger to go farther and move forward, so that’s really been the driving force and the boys have been super focused all practice in every playoff week we’ve had thus far. The couple practices we’ve had this week, there’s been no change.”
Easton Valley had a pep bus travel up to Gladbrook-Reinbeck last week and will have the same going to Montezuma this week. Johnson is expecting a big crowd to back up the River Hawks.
“We’ll hopefully get a nice crowd there,” Johnson said. “We did have a really nice crowd at Gladbrook, so I was really pleased.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.