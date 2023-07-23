CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton Elotes (10-8) lost to the Burlington Bees (11-8) 8-6 at NelsonCorp Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Bees scored first in the top of the second inning on a Coy Sarsfield RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.
The Elotes would respond with an RBI single in the bottom of the second off the bat of Tate Gillen to tie the game 1-1.
The Bees would bust open the scoring in the third through fifth innings with a RBI pop out, an RBI double by Corey Boyette, a three run homer off the bat of Cedric Dunnwald and an RBI ground out to take a 7-1 lead.
Clinton would cut slowly into the lead on a bottom of the fifth RBI ground out by Matt Sherrman and trail 7-2.
The Bees would score again in the top of the sixth on a Mitch Wood RBI single and increase the lead 8-2.
The Elotes would rally in the sixth and seventh innings on a RBI single by Will MacLean and solo home run by Scherrman and a two RBI single from Gillen. The comeback would be short lived and the Bees would take the win.
The starter for the Bees, Aiden McGee, would receive a no-decision after throwing four and two-thirds innings allowing three hits, two runs, all earned, five walks, and five strikeouts. Matthew Dinae would get the win pitching just one-third of an inning allowing one walk and striking out one batter for his first win of the 2023 season. Jake Jakubowski would earn his fifth save of the season pitching in the ninth allowing no hits, runs or walks while striking out one batter.
Clinton's starter, Mason Behn, would take his first loss of the season throwing three and one-third of an inning. He allowed six hits, six runs, all earned, one walk and two strikeouts, and allowing a home run.
Clinton is has an off-day on Monday and will face the Bees in Burlington for a two game series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
