CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton Elotes (7-4) defeated the Burlington Bees (3-6) 11-2 at NelsonCorp Field on Sunday night.
Clinton's starter, Graysen Drezek, (1-0, 2.00) allowed five hits, two runs, both earned, two walks and four strikeouts in his second start of the 2023 season.
The Burlington Bees scored first in the top of the first with an RBI sac fly by Mason Schwalbach and an RBI single by Coy Sarsfield to take an early 2-0 lead. That would be all the runs the Bees could manage in the game.
The Elotes cut the lead 2-1 in the top of the second inning on a Dylan DeButy RBI single.
In the bottom of the third, with the bases loaded, Parker Shupe would step to the plate and hit the second grand slam of Clinton's 2023 season over the right field wall into the Lumber Lounge to give the Elotes a 5-2 lead. An RBI single by Paul Schuyler III would add a sting to the Bees pitching staff.
The Elotes would score in the next three innings on an error in the fourth, a fielder's choice RBI and sac fly in the fifth, a RBI double by Shupe and a DeButy RBI single to solidify the score at 11-2.
Jared Simpson would earn the win, reliving Drezek in the fifth inning. Simpson would allow just one hit, no runs, walk two and strike out four batters in his two innings of work.
Kieran Bailey and Evan Chung would finish of the last three innings for a combined two hits, no runs, one walk and two strike outs between the two pitchers.
The Bees starter Aiden McGee would take the loss. McGee allowed seven hits, six runs, five of them were earned, four walks, four strike outs and the Shupe grand slam.
Game two between the Bees and LumberKings is scheduled for Monday, June 12, with first pitch set at 6:30 p.m. and the gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
