CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton Elotes (3-2) shutout the Alton River Dragons (3-1) 10-0 at NelsonCorp Field in 7 innings.
The Alton River Dragons suffered 5 errors on the day in their 10-0 loss.
Clinton scored in the first inning for the fourth time in five games.
Graysen Drezek started and earned the win for the Elotes. Drezek threw five innings allowing five hits, no runs or walks and struck out two batters in his first appearance of the 2023 season. Drew Dykstra came in the sixth in his first appearance of the season and closed out the game. He allowed two hits, no runs, walks or strikeouts in his two innings of work.
Alton's starter Aiden Joaquin earned the loss in his outting. He allowed three hits, five runs, none were earned, walked three and struck out three in his three innings of work.
The Elotes scored in the bottom of the first inning on a ground ball by Trevor Burkhart to take a 1-0 lead. Clinton would score four more times in the bottom of the third on a error, an RBI double by Gavin Brzozowski and another run scored on a throwing error to make it 5-0.
Clinton would score again in the fourth on a RBI walk. Then in the sixth inning Max Holy would hit an sac fly RBI followed by another RBI walk and a hit by pitch. The final run would be off an Alex Diaz RBI single to make it 10-0.
The LumberKings advance to a 3-2 record, their first winning reacord of the 2023 season as they prepare for game two against the River Dragons tomorrow night.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. NelsonCorp's gates open at 5:30 p.m.
