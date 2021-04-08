This Friday will be the final time the Fulton and Morrison football teams compete for the Wooden Shoe Bowl Trophy.
“It’s a big deal,” Morrison coach Ryan Oetting said. “The two communities have played for a few decades, if not a little longer. The players are excited to go out and compete against some of their neighbors. It’s a big week.”
It’s an end of an era and both teams want to end it with a ‘W.’
“It’s an end of an era,” Fulton coach Patrick Lower said. “It’s been a long history and a lot of great, fantastic moments throughout all the years that we’ve played them -- they say all good things come to an end.”
Fulton is leaving the Three Rivers Conference for the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference next year and won’t play Morrison in the regular season any longer, but the teams could still meet in the playoffs. The game is at 7 pm. Friday night at Morrison.
Named for the region’s rich Dutch heritage, the annual Wooden Shoe Bowl was established by the 1977 Morrison High football program as a way of fueling the local rivalry.
Morrison leads the Wooden Shoe Bowl series 28-15. Even though the two teams have played each other on-and-off since 1901, 1977 was the first year that the rivalry became the Wooden Shoe Bowl. Fulton won 38-6 in the 1977 inaugural Wooden Shoe Bowl game. Morrison won the very first game 16-0 in 1901.
Morrison won last year’s matchup, 24-0.
“It’s kind of a cliche, but it doesn’t really matter what kind of season either team is having -- it’s always a dogfight,” Lower said. “There’s been years where we’ve been expected to win and we lose, and there’s been years where they’ve been expected to win and we beat them.
“There’s years where it should probably be a blowout one way or the other and it’s right down to the wire. You just never know what to expect. There’s always something crazy that happens.”
Fulton has opened the 2021 Spring season with two blowout wins, taking down Orion 45-14 and Riverdale 49-6.
“We’re just having a lot of fun,” Lower said. “I think we’ve really embraced the situation that we’re in. The way we look at it as a coaching staff is, with seven weeks of football with these guys, let’s enjoy it, let’s have fun, let’s get them better and see what we can do every Friday night. I think our kids are loose.”
Oetting is excited for the game-day atmosphere.
“You’re always going to get a great crowd,” Oetting said. “Fulton brings a lot of people and we bring a lot of people and that makes for an exciting atmosphere in the stands and community pride. It’s a great rivalry. Some of the things that stand out to me in my four years at Morrison are the close games, battles right down to the end.
“It was 14-12 last year. In years past it’s been very close. I expect one of those knock down, drag-out type games.”
Morrison opened the season with a 42-0 win over Riverdale, but has suffered back-to-back losses to Rockridge (34-22) and Newman (14-7) the last two weeks.
“Our kids are giving maximum effort,” Oetting said. “We’re pretty light in numbers. We have 18 or 19 varsity-aged kids making no excuses. We go out and battle. We had the lead in the fourth quarter against Rockridge, ran out of steam. You play traditional powers in Newman and then you go and have a rivalry like Fulton -- it’s just a difficult five-game season. We’re going to put our best out there every week and the kids have done that so far.”
Lower knows the Mustangs will bring the fight.
“They’re a very good football team and they do a lot of very good things, and a lot of things that will give us fits,” Lower said. “They are very active, both on the defensive line and defensive secondary. They move a lot, they blitz a lot, they’re fast, they have very good team speed, they’re physical. They give us problems with a lot of things they try to do.
“We’ve got to come out and make sure we’re ready to play. Last year we got behind the eight ball in the first few minutes of the game and never could recover. We’ve really got to get off to a good start.”
Oetting said his team will have to contain Fulton’s athletes.
“The (Kyler) Pessman kid is a heck of a player, as is (Connor) Barnett at quarterback,” Oetting said. “They do what they do well. Pat has done a nice job with that program and they’re going to be prepared to play. We’re going to be well-scouted -- he’s going to have them ready.”
