Injuries are never easy for a high school athlete, but they sting a little more heading into your senior season.
Hardly anyone knows better than Camanche senior Zach Erwin.
Erwin has been a starter for the Camanche varsity basketball team since he was a freshman, making two state tournament appearances along the way and earning him multiple scholarship offers. In fact, he recently committed to continue his basketball career at Kirkwood Community College next year.
That’s going to be they next time he gets to play basketball, though.
Erwin tore his ACL early in the football season. When the injury happened, he felt as any athlete would: mad he couldn’t finish the game.
As the reality of the injury set in, he realized the implications it could have on his football and basketball seasons combined.
“I was pretty angry and just frustrated that I couldn’t keep playing in the game because it was hard to walk,” Erwin said. “Right when it happened I was scared of what the injury could be. Knowing other people that have hurt their knees, it’s usually not anything good so I was nervous.”
It sent him to the sideline for the remainder of the football season and has cut him from his senior basketball season.
As a freshman, Erwin ran a lot of point for the then-Indians. He averaged five points a game and four assists, also pulling down four rebounds. He started every game but one that season.
As a sophomore, once again he started nearly every game but added a growth spurt to the mix. This year, he nearly doubled his point production to 9 points a game and had nearly five rebounds. He still dished out three assists a game. Camanche placed fourth in the state that year.
As a junior, he became a cornerstone of the team. Another state appearance came, and Erwin led the team with 15 points a game and six rebounds a game. He also had 3.5 assists and two steals.
Senior year, he finds himself on the bench alongside his coaches and teammates instead.
“Sitting on the bench has been a big struggle,” Erwin admitted. “I try to keep a positive attitude and help the other guys out here and there but I’ve hardly sat since my freshman year so it’s tough.”
He knows that losing the season isn’t the end of his basketball career. He has college to look forward to, plus the No. 9 ranked Storm have yet to lose this season. As head coach Josh Davis stresses, every member of the team is imperative in their success from those starting to those dressed in street clothes.
“The importance of my role this season is to be a leader from the bench and cheer on my teammates,” Erwin said. “I’m focusing on trying to get bigger, stronger, and healing up my knee. I also am trying to help the team continue to have a good season in whatever way I can and still try to be a leader.”
Erwin knew basketball was going to be his sport from the get-go, and he’s been recruited throughout his high school career. He sees Kirkwood Community College as a door-opening opportunity. Although he can’t play his senior year, he can play his first two years and see what other big school opportunities arise after that.
“I did not make my college decision [before the injury], but I decided Kirkwood would give me another chance at more recruitment,” Erwin said. Camanche graduate Caleb Delzell plays for the Eagles as well.
It’s certainly not what was anticipated for the Camanche boys basketball team or for Erwin, but it’s an obstacle that he’s taking in full stride. When it comes down to it, the biggest thing he’s learned from his time on the bench so far is a simple lesson, but one he’s not likely to forget anytime soon.
“Something I have learned from this that will help me in college is not taking playing for granted.”
