MILES — Easton Valley coach Dan Beck picked up his 700th-career win in the River Hawks’ opening victory over Edgewood-Colesburg.
While it’s an impressive accomplishment, that’s not what’s impressed him the most so far.
“So far, I have been impressed with our work ethic,” Beck said. “The kids have really been going hard at it. I feel like after such a strong year last year, if people are thinking we’re not going to be that good this year, I think we’re going to be able to surprise a lot of them.”
EV is off to a 3-0 start so far, with wins over Edgewood-Colesburg — which defeated the River Hawks in a Class 1A substate semifinal last year, ending EV’s season —Bellevue and Maquoketa Valley.
Beck said it was a bumpy start to the year, as some players were in quarantine when the season began, but nobody on the roster has gotten coronavirus.
The River Hawks have plenty of size on the roster this year, which Beck said should give the team an advantage, along with their quick guards. EV is coming off a 23-1 season last year.
“I think we can be a little bit more flexible depending on the need for a certain game,” Beck said. “We can easily go big — [Cayden] Deardorff is 6-foot-7, [Caleb] Kornilsen is 6-foot-5, [Dylon] Dyson is 6-foot-4. We can play a couple guards with them that are over six foot if we want to. We can go with our two quicker guards — Carson Fuegen and Aidan Gruver in any lineup. They’re so good, they work with just about anybody else.”
Cornilsen has been a force for EV so far, scoring 22 against Edgewood-Colesburg, 27 against Bellevue and 26 against Maquoketa Valley. Beck said they also have guys who can take pressure off of Cornilsen in the scoring department.
“The nice thing about our team is I don’t think we have to rely on him to score a lot or do anything out of the ordinary for us,” Beck said. “We’ve got a lot of other kids that are capable of scoring.”
One of those players is Porter Fuegen, who Beck said has been putting in the work and could surprise some people this year.
“Well, No. 1, for a guard he’s 6-foot-1, he’s very athletic, he’s smart, has good skills,” Beck said. “I look for him to really be a defensive stopper for us. I don’t see any weak spots in his game.”
Up next, the River Hawks take on Alburnett at home Saturday.
