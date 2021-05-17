If it’s between heads or tails in a coin flip, you can bet the Easton Valley boys track and field team is always going to choose heads.
“I think we might have to,” EV senior Porter Fuegen said.
It’s worked wonders for the River Hawks, who will compete in the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x110 shuttle hurdles, 100-meter dash and sprint medley at the IHSAA State Meet this weekend.
During a Class 1A State Qualifying Meet at Edgewood-Colesburg last Thursday, the members of the River Hawks’ 4x100-meter relay were called back — a girl had walked passed the finish line during the race and reset all the times, and the EV runners were faced with having to potentially run a race in which they had a photo-finish with the runners from South Winnishiek.
The runners were told to warm up, but then there was a change of plans — instead, EV coach Craig Reuter and South Winn’s coach flipped a coin to determine the winner rather than re-run the race.
Reuter called heads.
The River Hawks won — South Winn placed second, but it was more for fun because both were for sure state qualifiers.
“It was super intense and super exciting at the time of the race when it came down to a nail-biter like that,” Porter Fuegen said. “We were all on a high and excited about it. We were actually getting ready to watch the 4x4 start and then coach Reuter was telling at us to hurry up to get our shoes back on and warm back up — they thought they were going to re-run the 4x100, but then they didn’t re-run it — they just coin-flipped it.”
The runners were not excited about the prospect of re-running the race.
“It was a rollercoaster for sure,” EV senior Hudson Felkey said. “The time with South Winn — we knew we were both going to make it, but the risk of them wanting to re-run it, we were so mad. We were like, ‘There’s no way.’ We were feeling sore, none of us were warmed up yet. We thought that could be the end of it.
“It was a really good end to the night.”
Felkey, an ardent believer in, “tails-never-fails,” has had a change in philosophy.
“I never pick ‘heads,’ but I’m definitely going to start taking ‘heads’ now,” Felkey said.
Even crazier, the River Hawks had an alternate running in the relay. Senior Kolton Murphy missed the meet due to a hamstring injury, and senior Parker Olson subbed in for him in two of the River Hawks’ qualifying relays — the 4x200 and the shuttle hurdles.
“I’ve never seen anything happen like that before,” Olson said. “It was a freak thing where I got thrown in there anyways. I felt pretty good running that night and every other event I was in, so I was fine trying to step up to that, but the whole thing after that was weird.
“They called all the coaches in and I had seen some of the other guys in the relay come sprinting down there. I tried eavesdropping in a little bit to hear what was going on, and I hear some stuff about getting us ready to run it again, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t even know you could do that, but I guess that was what we were going to try to do.”
The River Hawks fate depended on not even a quarter.
“It wasn’t even a quarter — we flipped it with a dime,” Olson said.
Though Olson stepped up for the River Hawks at the qualifying meet, Murphy will take his spot back in the 4x100, 4x200 and shuttle hurdles.
“I felt bad for him,” Murphy said of Olson. “For a senior, qualifying in it and then him not being able to run it at state — I talked to him about it and he was alright with it, but I don’t know how I feel. I think he’s a great teammate. He’s got a great mindset and he’s willing to sacrifice himself for the team.
“It’s nice having someone like that, especially a senior.”
Fuegen said it was incredible for Olson to come in and not only help the team qualify, but also set a personal record time in the event — 44.24.
“He stepped into that and filled it great,” Fuegen said. “Coach Reuter said, ‘We need you to step in’ and he stepped in without hesitation and it went down smooth — we ended up setting our school record and our best time in that race that night.”
Fuegen added that it takes a true leader to take a step back, too.
“That shows that he’s a senior and he’s a leader on this team,” Fuegen said. “Going in, we knew if guys had to sub in that, if we qualified for state, Murphy would be back in there and I think that just shows a lot about Parker, about how he’s willing to step in, but then step down if we made it out there.
“It shows how much of a leader he is.”
Olson, who is in the River Hawks’ shuttle hurdle team and is an alternate for the other relays, is excited for his teammates.
“I’m pretty excited to just see how they’ll compete out there,” Olson said. “I’m really hoping Kolton will be 100 percent, because I’m sure that they can run a faster time than we ran the other night. I’m excited for them — I hope they do well.”
Felkey is the only individual qualifier for the River Hawks after having made it in the 100 dash. Typically, Murphy runs that even, but did not get an opportunity to qualify due to his injury. Felkey ran the 100 in 11.52 seconds — .03 off Murphy’s school record time.
“All year, I was pushed by Kolton Murphy and he holds our school record right now, but he wasn’t able to run it because of his hamstring injury. I stepped in and my goal now is to beat him — we’ve always had a little competition in, ‘Who’s going to be the school record holder in that?’” Felkey said.
“I’m hoping to beat him at state. He’ll be nervous.”
It’s all friendly rivalry between the two, but Felkey wants bragging rights.
“Just to say, ‘I was able to one-up you,’” Felkey said.
Sophomore Carson Fuegen, who is in the shuttle hurdles, sprint medley and is an alternate, credited the seniors for being great leaders.
“They’ve been a huge help,” Carson Fuegen said. “It’s been a really big help that they’ve been teaching me the ins and outs, technique, form, little things that help them go faster and get better. They definitely fill a huge role on the team.”
Porter Fuegen said the team is ready for the Blue Oval.
“This might be one of the last things we get to do as a class in terms of the sport,” Fuegen said. “It’s always fun to go out to Des Moines, hang out and then go to Drake. We’re in the night session, so we’ll go there during the night and get to run — definitely looking forward to it.”
The runners for each event is as follows: 4x100 (Porter Fuegen, Felkey, Carson Fuegen, Kolton Murphy; Aidan Gruver and Parker Olson as alternates). 4x200 (Murphy, Porter Fuegen, Gruver, Felkey; Carson Fuegen, Evan Christof as alternates), shuttle hurdles (Porter Fuegen, Murphy, Carson Fuegen, Olson; Alex Miller, Luke Reuter as alternates), 100 dash (Felkey) and sprint medley (Porter Fuegen, Carson Fuegen, Felkey, Gruver; Olson, Christof as alternates).
The state meet is Thursday-through-Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
“Bring on state,” Murphy said.
