MILES — Easton Valley girls basketball senior Liv Johnson said she and the rest of the River Hawks said it happened in an instant.
“The shot going in,” Johnson said of what they saw on the final play of the game. “That’s about it.”
With 2.4 seconds on the clock, Lisbon inbounded the ball to Teagan Whalstrom, who hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as Lisbon defeated Easton Valley 45-42 in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Thursday.
“The only success they were really having was on the outside,” EV coach Chad Gruver said. “They were trying to double team Liv. First half, we weren’t doing a real good job of trying to exploit that, but finally got it going, hit a couple clutch shots, got the and-one there toward the end, switched up our defenses. I think we confused them a little bit.
“The one girl that doesn’t ever shoot gets the shot off and that’s the way it goes.”
Lisbon (3-5) led 16-8 by the end of the first quarter, but EV (5-6) rebounded and cut the Lions’ lead to 24-21 by halftime, and EV trailed 34-29 at the end of the third quarter.
With 40 second remaining in the game and EV trailing 42-39, Johnson hit a layup and drew the foul. She went to the line with a chance to tie the game.
She said she was focused on the moment.
“Just focus, follow through on my shot,” Johnson said. “The fundamentals.”
Johnson hit the free throw to tie the game, setting up Lisbon’s game-winning shot moments later.
“She tied it up and we thought we were in good position,” Gruver said. “We went to that 3-2 zone, tried to prevent them from beating us where they wanted to. We still couldn’t quite get it done, but they started to pick it up a bit in the second half.”
Johnson said the team was proud of how they played, especially without junior Kaitlyn Kuhl, who went out with an ankle injury against Calamus-Wheatland on Dec. 15. Gruver said Kuhl is out indefinitely.
“We played really hard and we were looking for the shot, the pass in,” Johnson said. “We played as a team very well.”
Johnson led EV with 15 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Sydney McNeil had 10 points.
