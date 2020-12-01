MILES — Easton Valley girls basketball junior Kaitlyn Kuhl knew the River Hawks had it in them in the team’s game against Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday night.
“I think we came into it with high expectations of ourselves,” Kuhl said. “We new what we were getting ourselves into, but we didn’t push ourselves hard enough. Halftime, we needed to kick it in gear and we knew right away we needed to push ourselves more.”
After a rocky first half, EV rebounded for a 55-47 win over the Vikings,
“I thought we had a pretty good scoring report,” EV coach Chad Gruver said. “They were without one of their starters, so I thought that was even more to our advantage. We just came out flat and regrouped at halftime. Basketball is a game of momentum — we just kept it up. They were tough, they were scrappy, they’re physical and our girls are more finesse players. They like to run and get out in transition.
“I thought our girls showed a lot of heart in the second half and looked more like the team I’ve been practicing with for the last month.”
The Vikings took the first quarter 16-14, as the River Hawks were plagued by turnovers and unforced errors. Back-to-back buckets from Kuhl at the end of the quarter helped keep the score close.
Midway through the second quarter, the River Hawks were trailing 23-14, but the River Hawks went on a 7-0 run, thanks in part to 3-pointers from senior Dakota Dyson and junior Jaysie Wood, which helped EV cut the lead to 25-21 by halftime.
At the 4:30 mark of the third quarter, a basket from senior Maddi Klemme put Easton Valley ahead 27-26, the team’s first lead since the first quarter.
EV senior Sydney McNeil got a steal that led to a Kuhl tear-drop layup, and McNeil scored a basket of her own a few seconds later to help push the River Hawks ahead.
EV outscored the Vikings 17-4 in the third and led 38-29 by the end of the quarter.
The Vikings started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run, cutting the EV lead to 38-35.
With 5:35 to play, EV junior Renee Hartung dished a perfect pass to Kuhl in the corner, who promptly nailed the 3-pointer to extend the lead, 41-35.
“I knew we needed the points, so I just tried to push myself and make that big play for us to get ahead, and try to push the lead even more than we could and get back into the game as much as we could,” Kuhl said.
A Dyson 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining put EV up 46-39. The River Hawks managed the clock and hit free throws to put the game away.
“We had a couple big 3s,” Gruver said. “We do have some good shooters who really haven’t had a chance to really go off yet. A good inside-out game is what we’re after.”
“We’re starting off pretty well,” Kuhl said. “We still have a lot of growth left — if we keep pushing ourselves hard, there could be a lot of success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.