CLINTON - It was the 42nd annual Pam Pray Memorial 4 Mile Run/Fun Walk on Sunday morning as many gathered to compete in the fund raiser.
The run helped raise money for the Children's Therapy Center and Make a Wish.
Clinton's Evan Tuisl won the overall men's four mile run with a time of 25 minutes and 21 seconds. Other top times in the men's competition were Michael Zakosek who ran a 25:34 to win the 55-59 age group.
Luke Anderson had the third best time of the day with a 25:57 to win the 35-39 age group. Also in that age group was Craig Fredrich who ran a 26:44 and Brian Blanchard who ran the race in 28 minutes on the dot.
John Blaser of Cedar Falls ran a 27 minute flat to lead the 65-69 age group. Andrew Tuisl ran a 28:01 to lead the 30-34 age group. Mike Winter had a final time of 28:48 to win the 60-64 age group. Finally, Dave Ladehoff finished with a 29:38 to lead the 50-54 age group.
On the women's side of things, Shanna Krogman won the overall race with a final time of 30 minutes and 11 seconds.
Other top individuals included Amanda Tott who won the age 35-39 group with a time of 30:30. Maggie Kenney was also in her group with a time of 31:06.
Jordan Deneve ran a 31:01 to win the 30-34 age group while Alison Borschnack won the 20-29 age group with a time of 31:19. Cheryl Bivens was right there with a time of 31:20 to win the 60-64 age group. Lisa Vaughn took second in the 60-64 age group with a time of 32:51
Allison Kopp won the age 40-44 group with a time of 32:14. Cindy Weets won the 50-54 age group with a time of 33 minutes on the dot. Rounding things out was Johanna Lochner who ran a 33:32 to win the 45-39 age group.
