Goose Lake — Northeast’s Travis Eversmeyer picked up his 300th victory Friday night. His team delivered in dominating fashion, defeated the Clinton River Queens 10-0.
“I’m just elated. These kids mean the world to me, and they go to bat for me every single day, they just buy in and they keep doing the little things.” Eversmeyer said.
After two days of cancellations due to rain in the area, both teams were able to get out on the diamond and play ball.
Madison Kluever once again got the start for Northeast, getting them off to a hot start as she struck out three of the four batters she faced in the top of the first.
In the bottom half of the first inning a pair of one-out singles gave the Rebels two runners on. A wild pitch scored Elizabeth Chambers for the first run of the game. Piper Isbell doubled in another run before she would come around to score on a drop third strike throw to first base.
“The first two games I don’t think we ran the bases the way our standard is. That’s been our focus the last two days in the gym during the rain outs, to hone in and take advantage when they make mistakes and tonight I think we capitalized.” Eversmeyer said.
Kluever struck out two more batters in the second to make it five strikeouts in only two innings.
“She’s just huge. She beats up the zone and she knows her defense is behind her. This year she’s really moving it around and changing speeds and getting the strikeout numbers.” Eversmeyer said.
The Rebels started off the bottom of the third on the right foot with a single and an error putting a runner on second with nobody out. Another drop third strike scored the fourth run of the inning before Leah Mangelsen made it 5-0 with an infield single.
“We’re really coming together when we need to.” Sophomore Piper Isbell said.
Kluever added another strikeout in a 1-2-3 top of the fourth to give herself seven on the day.
“We’re pitching well. We’re hitting timely and our defense has been outstanding to start. We’ve only given up two runs in the three games and they’ve all been unearned.” Eversmeyer said.
Things got sloppy in the top of the fourth for the River Queens, giving up a single and then three straight errors to find themselves trailing 7-0. Isbell inked a double down the right field line for her third hit of the day to extend the lead to eight. A triple and then another passed ball extended the Rebels to 10-0.
“I was just trying not to think about it. It was more being in the moment and feeling where your feet are.” Isbell said.
Kluever sealed the deal in the top of the fifth, striking out the side to give herself ten on the day and get the Rebels their second mercy rule win of the week.
“The feeling on the team is almost electric. It’s crazy how so many people can feel like a family. For him it’s like one big family celebrating.” Isbell said.
The team celebrated coach Eversmeyer’s accomplishment with a pinnate and cake to follow the teams special win.
“We get rewarded as a program and I think that says a lot about how stable we’ve been throughout the years. It has been 14 seasons and a lot of great players have come through including these guys.” Eversmeyer said.
The Rebels will play again tomorrow at the Jefferson Classic while the River Queens will have a few days off before having a double header on Tuesday against Central DeWitt.
