LAST SEASON
The Indians missed the 2019 Class 2A playoffs by just one win last season, finishing 6-3. They got off to their best start in nearly two decades.
Their win over West Burlington was the largest in program history with a 52-0 margin. They had four double digit wins out of their six, while one of their two district losses was by just two points.
The addition of Clinton-transfer LJ Henderson put another brick in place for them and they charged toward season-end. They were knocked out of playoff contention with their second district loss - an overtime loss on the road to West Liberty 21-19.
THIS SEASON
Head coach Dustin Coit preached a program turnaround when he took over at Camanche. Now, he’s got his first class of freshman as seniors and is starting to see the effects or his philosophies.
Coit and the Indians won just one single game his first year at the helm, taking down Northeast. In 2018, they put together four wins.
In 2019, they had their first 2-0 start since 2001. Then they recorded the biggest win in the program in over a decade. They capped it off with a solid winning record.
“This is my fourth year as head coach and this group of seniors have been together all four years,” Coit said. “They know what to expect, they understand our schemes and plays we are running very well.
“My philosophy is pretty simples in the sense that we focus on getting better every day by working hard and having fun doing it. I am not going to yell and scream at the kids, but they know when we need to be serious and when we can have fun. In return, my players know I am committed to them and believe in the talents they each uniquely possess.”
Experience is on the Indians’ side this season. They split their offense fairly evenly between the ground and the air in 2019 and have people back on both sides.
They have plenty of returning talent, starting with quarterback Jordan Lawrence. Lawrence did much of the throwing last season, also nabbing a few catches and putting yards on the ground. He threw about half of the time, finishing with 673 yards. He ran for 167 and two touchdowns, plus he caught eight passes of his own for 242 yards.
Runningback Cade Everson is back for his senior year, bringing a powerful and strong run game to the table. He finished with a team-high 477 rushing yards, scoring 11 times for the Indians. Everson also made 22 catches for 250 yards and another TD.
Senior Kyle DeWeerdt has made plenty on catches for his team. DeWeerdt went 251 yards last season, averaging 31 yards per catch with his longest going 69 yards. Eric Kinkaid had a couple of carries, too.
A lot of the offensive talent, including newer faces, are multi-sport athletes for the Indians.
“Athleticism and our overall team speed [is something to look forward to],” Coit said. “We will bring energy, 100 percent effort and intensity every single play.”
On defense, the Indians are anchored by a few more of the experienced senior class: Zayne Feller, Logan Shaw and Logan Waltz to name a couple.
“One of our strengths will be our experience,” Coit said. “We will have three 3-year starters and a fourth who has been playing varsity for the last three seasons. “We have a lot of depth at our skill positions as well.”
The Indians were a noticeably smaller team last year - a fact that doesn’t change with the new season. They lost some of their stronger pieces as far as strength goes in Payton Nicol, Jason Huling, Tyson Snodgrass, Ethan Buckley and Ben Vogel. The five of them made up nearly 130 tackles. Add in 30 from LJ Henderson, and that’s a large percentage of their defense.
“A recurring theme for our team is the size and depth of our line play, but we continue to find ways and players who step up and become solid lineman for us,” Coit said.
The Indians open up the season on the road this year, taking on Mount Vernon at Cornell College Stadium on Friday night. They kick off district play on Sept. 11 with Tipton at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.