FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2007, file photo, then-Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan celebrates after an NCAA college football game in Honolulu. Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, May 11, 2021, his father said. He was 37. Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman, File)