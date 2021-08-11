FILE - Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film "Field of Dreams," emerge from the cornfield at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, in this undated file photo. Three decades after Kevin Costner's character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie "Field of Dreams," the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state's first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)