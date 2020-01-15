The date is set: the first Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards, presented by Wild Rose Casino and Resort, will take place early this summer.
The night will be a distinguished and exciting gathering of our area’s very best to recognize the best athletes in every discipline, culminating with the announcement of the winners of nearly two dozen awards.
“We are proud to initiate this new program to recognize high school athletes and archiving their accomplishment in our community,” Clinton Herald publisher Ron Gutierrez said. “The Herald has a history of covering our communities success, recognizing these athletic performers is one more contribution we can make to preserve and encourage participation in high school athletics.”
The Clinton Herald sports staff will choose three finalists for each sports category throughout the year. Those finalists are based on statistical performance and team impact. Those athletes will be invited to join us at the CHAPY Awards to recognize their efforts.
The overall winner for each category will then be announced at the event, a gathering of coaches, athletes and community members, and receive an award.
In addition, the CHAPY Awards will hand out recognition for a Team of the Year, and Coach of the Year, a Male Athlete of the Year and a Female Athlete of the Year. Those finalists will be released with full articles later this spring.
The CHAPY Awards will be a place to reminisce on some of the best moments and most incredible performances from the school year and a special acknowledgment of the work our students have put into their athletic endeavors. All of our local schools are invited to join and considered in the nomination process for finalists – Clinton, Camanche, Prince of Peace, Fulton, Unity Christian, Morrison, Northeast, and Easton Valley.
“I think we want to honor those who perform well and work hard all season,” Clinton activities director Andy Everhart said. “Any acknowledgment for the kids is always good. Plus, we always want to increase participation and this can be some motivation for a player or a team throughout the whole year.”
The finalists for fall sports seasons have been selected and can be found on our website.
The finalists for other sports will be announced at the culmination of the season.
“I think it will be huge for everybody,” Clinton track coach Tony Steen said. “Like obviously they can look forward to going to the state meet but this is something press related that gets their name out there.”
Clinton senior Kimberly Powell, a returning state-qualifier in the shot put, will be one of the female athletes vying for a finalist spot for Female Track Athlete of the Year (Throwing).
“It’s so exciting to be able to continue the fire and flame and everything after [my time as a River Queen],” Powell said.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. on June 10, 2020 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton.
The hope is for the CHAPY awards to be a community-focused event that sheds light on our amazing athletes that the Clinton Herald has to the opportunity to share stories about all year long.
“This is my hometown,” Powell said. “This is what built me and where I came from. The Clinton Herald is what brought me up higher.”
The full list of awards for the 2020 CHAPY Awards:
- Team of the Year
- Coach of the Year
- Male Athlete of the Year
- Female Athlete of the Year
- Football Athlete of the Year
- Basketball Athlete of the Year (Male)
- Basketball Athlete of the Year (Female)
- Volleyball Athlete of the Year
- Cross Country Athlete of the Year (Female)
- Cross Country Athlete of the Year (Male)
- Wrestling Athlete of the Year
- Track Running Athlete of the Year (Male)
- Track Running Athlete of the Year (Female)
- Track Field Athlete of the Year (Male)
- Track Field Athlete of the Year (Female)
- Baseball Athlete of the Year
- Softball Athlete of the Year
- Tennis Athlete of the Year (Male/Female)
- Golf Athlete of the Year (Female/Male)
- Soccer Athlete of the Year (Male/Female)
- Swimming Athlete of the Year (Female/Male)
The Clinton Herald will be updating the finalists for each award throughout the rest of the school year before the announcement of the Athlete of the Year finalists in May. If you have any questions, contact Sports Editor Carie Kuehn at ckuehn@clintonherald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.