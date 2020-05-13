CHAPY LOGO

The first Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) winners are nearly ready to be announced, but this time around it will be a virtual event. 

The CHAPY Awards, presented by Wild Rose Casino, will be in video format for the 2020 event because of group limitations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The finalists for the last few categories are set to be announced over the next three weeks. That includes Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Male and Female Athlete of the Year finalists. 

The Clinton Herald will then contact the winners and set up times for trophy presentations. 

In June, the final video will be released where all finalists and winners will be announced. 

While it was the goal to have an event to celebrate and honor all of our finalists and athletes, the first priority was following state guidelines and helping to keep our own community safe during this time. The goal is to revamp the event for 2021 and have an in-person ceremony that we had imagined. 

Because both Iowa and Illinois cancelled spring sports for the 2020 school year, certain award categories had to be removed for the first event. These awards include player of the year for soccer, golf, track and field runners and throwers and tennis. It is the hope to have all of the awards back for the 2021 event next spring. 

Currently, all of the player of the year and coach of the year finalists have been announced for individual sports. The descriptions of the finalists can be found on our website. 

Here is the current list of finalists that have already been released:

TEAM OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS:

Morrison Football

Camanche Basketball

Fulton Volleyball

COACH OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS:

Stacie Kenneavy, Prince of Peace, Volleyball

Ryan Oetting, Morrison, Football

Erin Montogomery, Camanche, Boys Cross Country

Owen Howard, Prince of Peace, Girls Cross Country

Brent Carstensen, Camanche, Wrestling

Johnny Driscoll, Northeast, Girls Basketball

Josh Davis, Camanche and Dan Beck, Easton Valley, Boys basketball

Chelsea Brewer, Morrison, Swimming

Shane Sikkema, Central DeWitt, Baseball (2019)

Jessie Rosenow, Fulton, Softball (2019)

Brad Weber, Camanche, Bowling

VOLLEYBALL

FINALISTS:

Emily Schipper, Fulton, Senior

Brooke Mulholland, Clinton, Senior

Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace, Junior

FOOTBALL

FINALISTS:

LJ Henderaon, Camanche, Senior

Nate Trenkamp, Easton Valley, Senior

Nick Allen, Morrison, Senior

CROSS COUNTRY FEMALE

FINALISTS:

Cenady Soenksen, Northeast, Freshman

Sophie Griffin, Prince of Peace, Junior

Carly Small, Central DeWitt, Senior

CROSS COUNTRY MALE

FINALISTS:

Dylan Darsidan, Camanche, Junior

Andrew Hilgendorf, Northeast, Senior

Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace, Freshman

SWIMMING

FINALISTS:

Aidan Smith, Clinton, Senior

Sadie Norman, Morison, Senior

Schylon Drolema, Morrison, Freshman

Skylar Drolema, Morrison, Freshman

WRESTLING

FINALISTS:

Hunter Randall, Clinton, Senior

Eric Kinkaid, Camanche, Sophomore

Keaton Zeimet, Central DeWitt, Junior

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FINALISTS:

Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt, Sophomore

Emily Schipper, Fulton, Senior

Claire Abbott, Northeast, Senior

BOYS BASKETBALL

FINALISTS:

Caleb Delzell, Camanche, Senior

Kaleb Cornilsen, Easton Valley, Junior

Nathan Moeller, Prince of Peace, Senior

BASEBALL (2019)

FINALISTS:

Alex McAleer, Central DeWitt, Senior

Max Holy, Clinton, Senior

Mason Byrns, Camanche, Junior

SOFTBALL (2019)

FINALISTS:

Tarah Wehde, Camanche, Senior

Bree Mangelsen, Northeast, Senior

Emily Banker, Fulton, Senior

BOWLING

FINALISTS:

Carter Hudson, Clinton, Senior

Troy Edmunds, Camanche, Junior

Kaylee Tebbe, Camanche, Sophomore

Kim Hendricks, Central DeWitt, Junior

