The first Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) winners are nearly ready to be announced, but this time around it will be a virtual event.
The CHAPY Awards, presented by Wild Rose Casino, will be in video format for the 2020 event because of group limitations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The finalists for the last few categories are set to be announced over the next three weeks. That includes Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Male and Female Athlete of the Year finalists.
The Clinton Herald will then contact the winners and set up times for trophy presentations.
In June, the final video will be released where all finalists and winners will be announced.
While it was the goal to have an event to celebrate and honor all of our finalists and athletes, the first priority was following state guidelines and helping to keep our own community safe during this time. The goal is to revamp the event for 2021 and have an in-person ceremony that we had imagined.
Because both Iowa and Illinois cancelled spring sports for the 2020 school year, certain award categories had to be removed for the first event. These awards include player of the year for soccer, golf, track and field runners and throwers and tennis. It is the hope to have all of the awards back for the 2021 event next spring.
Currently, all of the player of the year and coach of the year finalists have been announced for individual sports. The descriptions of the finalists can be found on our website.
Here is the current list of finalists that have already been released:
TEAM OF THE YEAR
FINALISTS:
Morrison Football
Camanche Basketball
Fulton Volleyball
COACH OF THE YEAR
FINALISTS:
Stacie Kenneavy, Prince of Peace, Volleyball
Ryan Oetting, Morrison, Football
Erin Montogomery, Camanche, Boys Cross Country
Owen Howard, Prince of Peace, Girls Cross Country
Brent Carstensen, Camanche, Wrestling
Johnny Driscoll, Northeast, Girls Basketball
Josh Davis, Camanche and Dan Beck, Easton Valley, Boys basketball
Chelsea Brewer, Morrison, Swimming
Shane Sikkema, Central DeWitt, Baseball (2019)
Jessie Rosenow, Fulton, Softball (2019)
Brad Weber, Camanche, Bowling
VOLLEYBALL
FINALISTS:
Emily Schipper, Fulton, Senior
Brooke Mulholland, Clinton, Senior
Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace, Junior
FOOTBALL
FINALISTS:
LJ Henderaon, Camanche, Senior
Nate Trenkamp, Easton Valley, Senior
Nick Allen, Morrison, Senior
CROSS COUNTRY FEMALE
FINALISTS:
Cenady Soenksen, Northeast, Freshman
Sophie Griffin, Prince of Peace, Junior
Carly Small, Central DeWitt, Senior
CROSS COUNTRY MALE
FINALISTS:
Dylan Darsidan, Camanche, Junior
Andrew Hilgendorf, Northeast, Senior
Marcus Blount, Prince of Peace, Freshman
SWIMMING
FINALISTS:
Aidan Smith, Clinton, Senior
Sadie Norman, Morison, Senior
Schylon Drolema, Morrison, Freshman
Skylar Drolema, Morrison, Freshman
WRESTLING
FINALISTS:
Hunter Randall, Clinton, Senior
Eric Kinkaid, Camanche, Sophomore
Keaton Zeimet, Central DeWitt, Junior
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FINALISTS:
Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt, Sophomore
Emily Schipper, Fulton, Senior
Claire Abbott, Northeast, Senior
BOYS BASKETBALL
FINALISTS:
Caleb Delzell, Camanche, Senior
Kaleb Cornilsen, Easton Valley, Junior
Nathan Moeller, Prince of Peace, Senior
BASEBALL (2019)
FINALISTS:
Alex McAleer, Central DeWitt, Senior
Max Holy, Clinton, Senior
Mason Byrns, Camanche, Junior
SOFTBALL (2019)
FINALISTS:
Tarah Wehde, Camanche, Senior
Bree Mangelsen, Northeast, Senior
Emily Banker, Fulton, Senior
BOWLING
FINALISTS:
Carter Hudson, Clinton, Senior
Troy Edmunds, Camanche, Junior
Kaylee Tebbe, Camanche, Sophomore
Kim Hendricks, Central DeWitt, Junior
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.