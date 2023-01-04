CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings struggled in the first half against the Bettendorf Bulldogs, scoring just eight points in the half before falling to the Bulldogs, 61-43.
The River Kings were outscored 29-8 in the first half alone but hung around in the second half. They scored 11 points in the third quarter before adding 24 more points in the fourth. However, the effort was too little too late and they lost by 18.
The River Kings were led by senior Aiden Thomas who had 11 points. Junior Kinnick Belitz added seven while senior Lucas Weiner had six.
The River Kings are still searching for their first win as they sit at 0-8 on the season. They will remain at home on Friday night when they host North Scott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.