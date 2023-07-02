The IHSAA Class 1A and 2A playoffs began on Saturday afternoon as four local teams were in action.
First up the Easton Valley River Hawks played the Prince of Peace Irish in a close one that saw good pitching from both sides.
The River Hawks got on the board early, scoring one in the first and one in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. They then added another in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead with two innings to play.
Prince of Peace could not get the bats going and they fell to the River Hawks 3-0. Easton Valley will take on Midland on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Next up was the Northeast Rebels as they took on Marquette Catholic in yet another pitchers duel.
However, the Rebels were able to score a run in the first, two in the third and one in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead.
Jimmy Weispfenning continued to pitch fantastic like he has all season for the Rebels, going the distance and shutting out Marquette Catholic, 4-0.
The Rebels were led by Isaiah Espey who had three hits and Curtis Eberhart who had two hits and an RBI.
Finally, the Camanche Storm rallied against the Alburnett Pirates on Saturday night after finding themselves down 2-0.
Each team traded a run in the sixth inning and the Storm had one shot to keep their season alive.
They did just that, plated seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a commanding 8-3 lead.
Mason Duritza was on in relief and he closed this one out, allowing no runs to secure the 8-3 win. Duritza also led the team with three hits, two RBI and a run scored.
The Storm will play Columbus Catholic on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. at Beckman Catholic High School.
