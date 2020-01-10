The first cancellations of the winter season came on Friday night, spilling over into the weekend schedule as well.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference moved basketball games up to earlier times to fit them in, but were one of the only conferences to do so.
The Tri-Rivers Conference game at the Joe O'Donnell Sports Center between Prince of Peace and Lisbon was postponed until Jan. 20.
The big WaMaC matchup between the No. 10 Central DeWitt girls and No. 2 Marion was cancelled in DeWitt, as was the boys' game at Marion. There has been no makeup date set yet.
Camanche will play at Anamosa on Jan. 20.
On the Illinois side, the Fulton boys basketball game at Orion High School was also cancelled with no make up set at this time.
The Morrison basketball games at Sherrard were also cancelled, along with a freshman basketball tournament in Kewanee on Saturday and a cheerleading competition in Woodstock on the same day.
The annual Manny's Shootout was cancelled, both the girls' portion Friday and the boys' portion on Saturday. In a memo released by athletic director Matt Leitzen, he states that makeup dates are being looked into and will be released when there is more information. That tournament includes Easton Valley and Unity Christian.
The cancellations continued into Saturday with the majority of the snow and blowing snow expected.
The Clinton bowling meet against Davenport Central was cancelled, as was the swimming invitational at Dubuque Hempstead and varsity wrestling at Linn-Mar.
The Northeast Wrestling Invitational was also cancelled. No makeup date has been set yet. The Polo Invite, where Camanche was scheduled to compete, was also cancelled.
The Clinton Herald will update schedules as makeup dates are determined.
