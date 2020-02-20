DES MOINES - Day 1 of the Iowa and Illinois High School State Wrestling Tournaments kicked into high gear on Thursday morning, seeing results falling on all ends of the spectrum.
CLINTON
Thursday: Hunter Randall (3A, 220) redeemed two state losses in 2019 with a speedy pin on Thursday morning, moving him onto the next round of Class 3A wrestling.
Randall pinned Johnston's Brady Reese in the first period.
"I was just focused on controlling the match and moving at my pace," Randall said. "Now I'm just focused on the next match."
Randall (20-6) will now face Dubuque Hempstead's Alex Hudson (27-10). Quarterfinal rounds begin Friday morning.
Senior Trevor Bitner (3A, 182) was close to the upset in his first appearance at Wells Fargo, but was flipped in the final 30 seconds to get pinned. He faced a 39-1 Griffin Gammell out of Waukee in his state appearance, falling at 5:57.
"It was a little overwhelming but I couldn't be more thankful for my coaches and family who believed in me more than I ever could believe in myself," Bitner said. Bitner finishes with a 21-14 record. "My first match was my highlight. On paper, I should not have done that well.
"I tried some dramatic stuff at the end but 10-6 was huge for me. I am so thankful for everything."
Bitner then lost in the first consolation round, eliminating him from the bracket.
CAMANCHE
Thursday: Eric Kinkaid (2A, 132) kicked things off on the right foot on Thursday, winning 13-1 over West Lyon-Inwood's Isaac Bruggerman to move on to the Class 2A quarterfinals. Kinkaid will be going for his second straight podium appearance in Des Moines.
The Camanche sophomore got his first takedown in the first period, picking up points on a nearfall. He did the same thing in the second and third, allowing just one point on an escape to Bruggeman for the major decision.
Kinkaid will now look to Lake Lebahn (39-7) of Union-LaPorte City. That matchup is set for Friday.
Ben Vogel (2A, 120) fell in the first round on Thursday afternoon, moving to the consolation bracket.
Vogel (39-6) was pitted against Johnny Hua (37-5) of MOC-Floyd Valley. He fell early in the first period, and was pinned at 1:16.
He bowed out of the bracket with a 5-3 loss to Kuemper Catholic's Ben Schmitz. Schmitz notched a takedown in the first period, but Vogel cut it to won. They held steady through the second, and Vogel cut it again with a reversal, but a final escape notched it for Schmitz.
Cade Everson (31-4) (2A, 160) will also head to Thursday's consolation bracket after a fall in the first period. Everson, who is also making his first state appearance, fell to Union-LaPorte City's Adam Ahrendsen (42-1) in 1:06.
Everson stayed alive with a pin in his nect round. Going up against Anamosa's Nathan Keating, Everson had two takedowns in the first period, jumping out to a lead. He added five to take a 9-5 lead, but flipped Keating to his back at 5:13 for the win by fall.
NORTHEAST
Ty Schmidt (1A, 170)
CENTRAL DEWITT
Thursday:Keaton Zeimet (2A, 113) moved on with ease on Thursday, pinning AP-GC's Zachary Klahssen in an impressive 28 seconds in the first round.
Zeimet (38-2), who is returning after a third place finish in 2019, will wrestle Jesup's Carter Littlefield (32-7) on Friday in the quarterfinal round.
Cole Miller (2A, 285) was knocked to the consolations, meaning his second round of wrestling is later Thursday afternoon.
FULTON
Thursday: Nate Portz (1A, 285) battled for six minutes on Thursday to move on in the 285 bracket.
Portz (25-9) met Coal City's Logan Miller (30-14) in the first round on Thursday, and came away with the 2-0 decision. It was 0-0 after the first and second periods, then Portz scored on an escape right away in the third period and picked up another point for stalling on Miller.
"Nate stuck to the gameplan we had for the opponent," Fulton head coach Chris Grant said. "Huge win for the first-timer and puts him in great position to bring home a medal."
That moves him to the Illinois quarterfinals, where hge meets Anthony Enlow of Vandalia, coming in with a 22-0 record. Enlow had faced previous Steamers in the past, and the quarterfinal will take place this evening.
"We'll see if we can put something together to pull out a win against Enlow tonight," Grant said. "We've seen Enlow several times with Fleetwood in previous years."
MORRISON
Thursday: Colton Linke (1A, 126) (42-4) found himself on the bad end of an upset on Thursday afternoon, falling by 5-4 decision to Peotone's Marco Spinazzola (29-9) and sending him to the consolation end of the 1A bracket.
Linke was Morrison's only 2020 qualifier.
