CHARLESTON, Ill. - The Fulton Steamers have ensured two top-8 finishes this weekend of their five qualifying events after moving on to the finals in both the 4x100 and the 100-meter dash on the first day of state.
The Steamers moved on to the finals in the 4x200 after running a qualifying time in the prelims on Thursday. The quartet of Abbigail Thyne, Annaka Hackett, Mikayla Gaza and Lauren Mahoney clocked in at 1:47.93 to finish eighth in the prelims and move on to the finals.
Senior Lauren Mahoney is also competing for a medal in the 100-meter dash. Mahoney ran a 12.61 on Thursday to move on to the finals.
Mahoney will run the 100-meter finals at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, followed by the 4x200 Relay at 2:25 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.